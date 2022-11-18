...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Erik Lawson warms up in the end zone before an East Carolina football game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in 2019.
A former Northeastern High School football player has been drafted into the XFL.
On Thursday, the second and final day of the draft that focused solely on special teamers, Erik Lawson was selected by the D.C. Defenders.
The long snapper was the 15th pick of the second round on Thursday.
Wednesday’s day one was used for offensive and defensive players. There were 1,700 players in the draft pool looking to be selected in 528 total training camp spots.
Lawson was a Northeastern Eagle until graduating in 2015. He went on to play at Georgia Military College before transferring to be a long snapper at East Carolina.
After college, he had a couple stints in an NFL developmental league called The Spring League.
This past fall, Lawson was supposed to get his first professional football opportunity as part of the Arkansas Attack in the new Major League Football organization, but financial troubles within the league shut down their inaugural season.
The XFL is returning in February 2023 after operations shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.