Last Thursday, Triple A baseball player Wynton Bernard got the word from his Albuquerque manager Warren Schaeffer that he was being called up to the big leagues to join the Colorado Rockies.

An unremarkable event except that Bernard is 31 years old, and has spent over a decade in the minor leagues with five different Major League Baseball organizations. He had played 863 minor league games with six stints in foreign leagues, including playing in something called the Constellation Energy League in 2020 during the pandemic.