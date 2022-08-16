Last Thursday, Triple A baseball player Wynton Bernard got the word from his Albuquerque manager Warren Schaeffer that he was being called up to the big leagues to join the Colorado Rockies.
An unremarkable event except that Bernard is 31 years old, and has spent over a decade in the minor leagues with five different Major League Baseball organizations. He had played 863 minor league games with six stints in foreign leagues, including playing in something called the Constellation Energy League in 2020 during the pandemic.
Before he made his travel arrangements, Bernard made a video call to his mom Janet to share the news. The emotional call was shared with the world on CBS News. It was so touching and poignant. It was priceless.
“Mom, I’m going to the major leagues, I promise mom, I’m going,” said Bernard. “Thank you for everything mom.”
Janet, through her tears of joy replied, “ You worked so hard. You deserve it, you deserve it.”
Bernard’s long journey was so unlikely. His father Walter, who taught him the sport, had a stroke when Wynton was a freshman in college. He sat out for a year, and helped take care of his dad. But both parents wanted him to continue his dream. He went to play summer ball, and his dad passed away while he was away. His mom made sacrifices and pushed him to continue and persevere.
His debut Friday night for the Rockies was also very emotional, even magical. While Janet, “Momma B,” was being interviewed in the stands, Wynton in centerfield made a full-speed running catch of a sinking liner. He later would get his first base hit, steal second, and score a run in Colorado’s 5-3 comeback win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Whatever happens the rest of the year, the Bernard “climb the mountain” story is a testament to hard work and love of family.
I was about a month away from graduating from college when I got a call from my mother. She told me that she was going to make the four-hour drive to the university to attend the spring sports banquet. I told her that there was no reason to make the long trip, that I would be seeing her and my father on graduation day.
“No, I’m coming,” said Nancy Hubbard Wood. “And you better have on a jacket and tie, and meet us in front of the student center at 2 p.m.”
You didn’t say no to my mother, a strong-willed woman of French-Irish descent, with the emphasis on the Irish lineage. She would have been called a progressive, a woman ahead of her time. When her children reached school age, she started a library in a custodial closet, getting townspeople to donate books, and mothers to volunteer. She went back to school, earning her degree, and became the town librarian. When my mother passed away prematurely at age 54, the school media center was named for her. Her greatest passion was opening up the world to children through books, and expanding their experiences.
The day came for the banquet, and I spotted my mom coming across the parking lot; not with my dad, but with a little red-headed boy I recognized as Tommy Genest. A shy boy of about 10, I don’t think Tommy had ever traveled out of our hometown, surely never to another state.
We entered the banquet room and sat near the front. Never a wallflower, Nancy introduced herself to my baseball coach, the athletic director, my teammates, and was going after the college dean when the food arrived. I’ll never forget Tommy. He pointed to the bread plate with his roll, and said, “Is that mine?” To the fruit cocktail, again, “Is that for me?”
Tommy was a little overwhelmed with all the silverware, but we got that straightened out. When they brought out his quarter-baked chicken he couldn’t believe it. He was used to fighting for a chicken leg with his five siblings.
When they started the program of awards for the various sports, Tommy was happily working on his chocolate cake. Baseball was the finale, and Coach Fran Bacon handed out the usual accolades. Near the end, I was surprised to receive a trophy for “Most Improved Player,” not a prestigious award, but you wouldn’t know it from the size of the hardware. I gave it to my mom and sat down.
I thought that was it, but the coach said he had one more special presentation. He then told the story of how on the long bus trips a certain player would sing for the team. That his rendition of the Nat King Cole hit “Ramblin’ Rose” became the the team’s road trip theme song. My teammates were hooting and hollering as I rose and accepted a beautiful painting of a red rose. I walked back to the table, and I’ll never forget my mother saying to me, “I always knew you had a bit of the Blarney in you.”
The event over, I walked my mother to her car. She had the trophy under her left arm, and Tommy held the painting. I waved them goodbye, and as they left I thought of her support all through the years. I had had my days in the sunshine, but this may have been my best day in baseball. I know she enjoyed herself that day.
Tommy had had a great day too, and he had a second piece of cake in his pocket for the ride home.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.