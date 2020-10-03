The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Northeast North Carolina chapter hosted a virtual fundraiser benefit Thursday night.
The 30-minute online stream was staged at the chapter’s YouTube.com page.
FCA NENC area director Scott Williams hosted the virtual event that toured the chapter’s coverage area.
The COVID-19 pandemic led the FCA chapter to pivot from its normal two-day fundraiser benefits in Pasquotank and Dare counties to stage a virtual fundraiser.
The FCA NENC chapter oversees Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
The chapter’s coverage area is divided into three regions. Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties comprise the western albemarle region or region 1.
Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties make up the eastern albemarle region or region 2, while Camden, Currituck and Dare counties are designated as the OBX Area or region 3.
The video noted there are 19 certified registered group “huddles” for middle or high school aged students across the nine-county region it oversees.
Williams noted that Perquimans County High School and Perquimans County Middle School have led the area in recent years in sending students to FCA leadership camps.
During a non-pandemic year, the FCA engages students with multiple camps.
Along with supporting students, the FCA chapter also provides support to teachers and/or coaches in the region.
Williams highlighted the coaches huddle at Edenton’s John A. Holmes High School.
The FCA has engaged members during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing online resources to students and coaches.
Williams highlighted students at Perquimans County middle and high schools who used the virtual resources to fellowship during the pandemic.
The FCA NENC chapter aims to place two staff members in each region, along with one college representative in Elizabeth City.
The chapter’s goal is to add seven staff members.
To invest in the FCA NENC chapter, the chapter asks individuals to send text message “nencfca” to 55498, or go online to https://my.fca.org/scottwilliams to send a donation.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the FCA chapter noted it hosted virtual events that featured East Carolina University football player Holton Ahlers, University of North Carolina assistant men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis along with Elizabeth City State University athletic director George Bright.
Former professional baseball player Lance Berkman, pro tennis player Elizabeth Eddy, professional football player Sam Acho, professional women’s soccer chaplain Lori Krueger and former University of North Carolina men’s basketball great Phil Ford made appearances in the virtual event.
Instead of in-person testimonials that are given at normal benefits, the FCA area chapter plans to post videos by individuals during the month highlighting the impact of FCA on their lives.