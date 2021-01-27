In our area, we have a lure that not a lot of striper fishermen talk about but everyone in the know has.
It is called an umbrella rig or Alabama rig and it will put fish in the boat on almost any occasion if you fish it right. It started out as an offshore rig then a lure manufacturer made a smaller version for largemouth anglers and it didn’t take long for the striper guys to adapt it to their techniques.
There are a variety of designs but they all have a similar look. It is a weighted head with metal rods that come out behind it and multiple baits on the end of them.
What it does is make the lure look like a school of baitfish swimming by and it proves too much for a striper to resist.
You already know that if you put a swim bait in front of a rockfish it will eat it so imagine if you put five or six baits in front him what he will do.
There are some tricks to fishing these lures when you are out on the water. One thing I like to do is make up multiple different colors at home before I leave so I can change colors quicker on the boat.
I buy different size jig heads with different color soft plastic bodies then put them together. I will have whites, blues and chartreuse all laid out in my box in case they are being picky that day.
Another thing I do is carry inline weights of different sizes to help the lure get down in the water column.
These past few years a lot of fish have been right on the bottom so you want to get it down and keep it there.
Finally is on most rigs there is a center ring under the head so I like to tie a leader on it and put a stretch bait just behind all of the other hooks so it looks like a larger fish chasing the baits.
This type of lure requires heavy tackle and line so make sure you gear up because the first time you double up on the lure it will take some extra effort to get it back to the boat.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore guys have been tied up most of the week due to the wind but some guys got out of Hatteras and caught some quality yellowfin so the fish are out there. A local boat went out of Va. Beach and caught a new state record sword fish over 700 pounds so get out there.
The beach is the slow spot with mostly dogfish and skate but they have big sharks down at the point and large mullet reported at ramp 44 so there are more fish than anglers right now.
The sound is still your best bet with trout in the deep holes and the rockfish moving from bridge to bridge. The Mann’s Harbor Bridge is slowing down which means the fish are heading up the sound towards Edenton and the mouth of the Roanoke.
Stretch baits and umbrella rigs are your best bets hear and if it slows down on the bridge try the electrical towers on the south side of the river.
The largemouth bite is slowing down with little to no news about these fish.
It is usually slow this time of year but now is when the big girls feed getting ready for the spawn so if you want a trophy fish now is the time to fish for them.
The crappie fishing is looking up with fish hanging in the five to ten foot range up in the creeks. Jigs and live minnows are your best bet to fill the cooler on these fish.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me a report and some pics to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Fishing with Mike on Facebook.