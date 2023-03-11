Currituck County High School’s Ethan Binckley and Demetria Sarafis are used to competition.
Both members of the Knights’ football team under head coach Paul Bossi’s direction this past year as Binckley also wrestles and Sarafis was on the girls’ basketball team, the two are no strangers to crowds.
They’ve even competed in a handful of strict curl competitions before as members of Elizabeth City’s Fitness Warehouse.
But what they experienced last weekend in Columbus, Ohio’s convention center, as a result of those competitions being successful, was different.
They were two of a 10-member Fitness Warehouse team, also under the direction of Bossi, to compete in front of thousands of people at the Arnold World Strict Curl Invitational 2023.
“It definitely made me nervous for sure,” Binckley, a junior, said. “I never competed in front of a crowd that big. The thought of failing is daunting, but you can’t have success without failure. Once you’re competing, really it’s just you and the judges. Obviously you still feed off the energy from all the people, but everything just kind of blocks out.”
Sarafis agreed.
“I went off adrenaline, personally,” the senior said, “I was like, ‘This is definitely going to be a big event’ and just prepared for it and it was definitely an experience.”
It was a very successful experience for both.
Binckley and Sarafis both earned gold medals in the men’s and women’s opens, respectively, at the teenage level.
They weren’t the only ones from Fitness Warehouse to leave with medals either.
Allison Freeman (114-pound weight class), Reagan Charlton (123), McKenzie Taylor (181), Michael Oliver (242), Giorgio Karallas (275) and Steve Kozlowski (275) all left Ohio with gold medals from their respective classifications.
Sandra Bates (181) and Tony Huffman (220) also earned silver medals.
The Arnold Sports Festival, Bossi said, is the largest sports festival in the world, calling it the ‘granddaddy.’
Throughout the three-day event, about 100,000 people come to the Columbus convention center to watch all kinds of sports like World’s Strongest Man, medieval fighting, bodybuilding, different types of wrestling and powerlifting, and even slap fighting.
The strict curl event was held on a stage six feet off the ground with 3,000 to 4,000 people watching the competition directly.
To perform a clean strict curl, one’s head, shoulders and butt must be against a wall the entire time as the weight is lifted.
Binckley excelled at doing so at his level as he broke a world record with a 156.5-pound curl. The record he beat was original in the 140s, Bossi noted.
“It’s a good feeling to know that something you’ve been working hard for for a very long time is finally coming true,” Binckley said.
He finished third overall on the men’s side as there is a formula that takes into account the weight lifted and your body weight. Binckley, who weighs 148 pounds, competed against participants from places like Canada, Ukraine, Hungary and Greece.
Sarafis (198) earned second place in the women’s open division with a 103.7-pound curl, but it was also good enough to take first place in the teenage division. That was also good enough for a world record.
Bossi praised both of their work ethics that got them to this point.
Sarafis noted she started getting into lifting at the beginning of her junior year and realized how much progress she made by the time last summer came around.
“Coach Bossi has pushed me every day to become better and I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for him pushing me in the gym,” Sarafis said.
Binckley has been lifting since his freshman year.
“I know we have some special kids here and I work them hard,” Bossi said. “I know they do special things and I want to showcase them.”
Bossi added that getting them qualified to last weekend’s event was a big deal because from year to year, things change and the opportunity may never come around again.
Binckley and Sarafis, though, plan on continuing to compete at a high level.
“I definitely see myself doing it for a while because I enjoy doing it,” Sarafis said. “I love pushing myself in the gym and putting numbers on the board.”
“I definitely plan on lifting and competing as long as I physically can,” Binckley added. “I enjoy it. One thing I love about weightlifting is that numbers are limitless. You can keep going up. Your numbers only depend on how hard you work.
“There’s always a reason to compete. It’s me vs. the steel. Every competition is different. I always have something or someone different to beat. When I beat that something or someone, I find a new thing to beat.”