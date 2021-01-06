In a year that saw the doors of our local bowling center locked for almost half of it, five bowlers made the most of their brief time on the lanes to record perfect games; three for the first time.
The madness all started about a month before the pandemic was declared when Boris Beatty claimed his ring on February 10, during the Monday Night Mixed League.
This was Beatty’s first perfect game.
The new season kicked off in September and it did not take long to record its initial 300 gem as Chris Farrell broke through with a 300 in just his second game while pre-bowling for week 1 of the Fellowship League. It was not Farrell’s first 300 game, but his first inside the walls of Albemarle Lanes.
Randy Cartwright put the Martin Luther King League on the 300 board when he recorded his first such game on October 1, just before Garry Williams recorded his first three weeks later during Fellowship League, on October 20.
The final 300 game of 2020 came the weekend before Thanksgiving when Mark Tarkington recorded one during a Pre-Thanksgiving Tournament. While it was not Tarkington’s first ever, he’s done it nearly 50 times, it still added to the excitement of a high scoring event.
As this season hits its unofficial midway point, I would like to share some of the top performers from each of our leagues.
In Fellowship League, Garry Williams is wearing the golden sombrero by having the top scratch and handicap games and series, 300-764, and 305-731 with his small handicap added. Chris Farrell shares the top scratch game with his 300 gem.
The ladies’ side of Fellowship is led by Katie Simpson’s 249-632 on the scratch side. Taylor Lane’s 255 handicap game, and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 688 handicap series.
Top Averages in Fellowship belong to Mark Tarkington (228) Chris Farrell (221), and Kaytee Simpson (191).
During Monday Night Mixed, Will Swinson and Boris Beatty share the high game honors with each tossing a high game of 258. Beatty holds the edge for scratch series with a 700. George Willis holds both game and series honors on the handicap side with a 301-819!
The ladies from Monday Night Mixed are topped by Stephanie Winslow’s 224 scratch and 273 handicap games. Debbie Winslow has the top scratch series of 574, along with Noreen Walton’s 683 handicap series.
Bobby (204) and Debbie (169) Winslow have the top averages from the Monday Night loop.
Martin Luther King leaders on the scratch side are Randy Cartwright for a 300 game and Chris Farrell for his 724 series. Travis Clark leads both handicap categories with his 329 game and 791 series.
Mary Hill’s 246-535 top the MLK ladies on the scratch side, while Leeann Gray’s 291-733 leads the handicap version of the leader board.
Ocie Manos’s 203 game and 512 series are the scratch benchmark of the All American Ladies, while Becky Hilderbrand’s 271 game and 727 series lead the handicap scores.
Manos’s 155 average holds the high mark at the moment.
In the youth league division, Brandon Jackson leads the guys with a 266 scratch game, 655 scratch series, and a 293 handicap game. Bob Miller’s 780 handicap series is tops, as is Jackson’s 181 average.
The young ladies’ side is highlighted by Violet Olds’ 198 scratch game, 273 with handicap. Kaylee Winslow’s 462 scratch series and Rylee Lanes’s 744 handicap tally leads the handicap side. Kaylee Winslow’s 136 leads the girls’ averages so far.
All leagues inside Albemarle Lanes return to action this week, so next week we will see how the recent holiday break affected everyone in their returns.
Just like Santa, I know when you are practicing, and I know when you are not.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling, and everyone, please be safe!