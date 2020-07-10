EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Greenbrier Knights 9-1 Wednesday night at Hicks Field.
A five-run second inning paced the Clams (7-4) to the Tidewater Summer League win.
Alan Alonso had the big hit of the second inning as he hit a 3-run home run.
Edenton had RBI singles by Jared Kauffman and Brody Rubenstein earlier in the inning.
An Alonso RBI groundout gave Edenton a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
Houston Wright hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to extend Edenton’s lead to 7-0.
The Steamers added their eighth run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch that allowed Wright to score from third base.
Casey Haire’s solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning extended the Clams’ lead to 9-0.
A base-loaded walk in the top of the ninth inning brought home Greenbrier’s (4-7) only run of the game.
Alonso paced Edenton offensively with four RBI and a run scored, Rubenstein went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Kauffman posted two hits with a run scored and an RBI, Wright went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Haire went 3-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored, a double and a home run.
Jake Rice got the start on the mound for Edenton and went five innings, gave up no earned runs, a walk and struck out nine Greenbrier batters for the win.
Brett Fulk pitched two innings in relief and gave up a hit, no runs and struck out a batter.
Ray Stocum pitched an inning and registered three strikeouts and did not give up a run, while Daniel Willie pitched the ninth and gave up an unearned run, one hit, two walks and struck out two batters.
Trey Blow had two hits, while Zach Dzarnowski was credited with an RBI for Greenbrier.