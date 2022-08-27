Football Roundup | Aces, Knights win season openers; Eagles, Panthers drop close games From staff reports David Gough Author email Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINDSOR — The John A. Holmes Aces blew out the Bertie Falcons 40-0 on Friday night on the road.The Aces (1-0) are scheduled to face Rocky Mount on Thursday in Edenton.Currituck 30, Fork Union Military Academy (Va.) 22: The Knights (1-0) opened their season at home with a win over the Blue Devils (0-1).Currituck led 14-3 after the first quarter and pushed it to 21-3 by halftime.The Knights host Hickory (Va.) next on Thursday.Rocky Mount 31, Northeastern 28: The Eagles (1-1) suffered their first regular season loss in two seasons with the road defeat against the Gryphons (1-1) Friday night.Northeastern led 21-7 late in the second quarter before Rocky Mount got within a score with a touchdown with three seconds left in the half.The Gryphons made it three unanswered touchdowns when they took a 28-21 lead with 2:25 left in the third quarter.Northeastern tied it 28-28 with 4:45 left in regulation, but Rocky Mount added a game-winning field goal late.The Eagles travel to J.H. Rose next Friday.Gates 36, Pasquotank 34: The Panthers (0-2) were unable to hold on for what would've been their first win since 2019.A halftime deficit of 27-14, the Red Barons (1-1) stormed back to outscore Pasquotank 22-7 in the final 24 minutes.The Panthers travel to Perquimans next. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesInvestigation of Milton Sawyer murder was focus of Sunday episode of 'Snapped'Hertford's S-Bridge won't open to traffic on SaturdayECSU student injured in car repair accident on campusPetco, Starbucks, church eye EC sitesHerringbone restaurant to open Nov. 19Four Corners opens in TynerTeachers concerned about proposal to revamp their payECDI to sell Rochelle Building, lists site for $199.9KFive 'Must See' places in Bertie CountyPage appeals to coffee-seekers at Camden's Brew'n Cafe Images