A former Camden County High School football player committed to continue his college football career Wednesday.

Marcus Joyner signed to join the Towson University football team.

Joyner — a 6-foot-2, 245-pound tight end — joins the Tigers, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program, from Old Dominion University.

Joyner was a member of the ODU team — an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program in Norfolk, Virginia — from 2016-2020.

ODU did not field a team in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Joyner entered the transfer portal this past fall and is set to complete his final year of college football in fall 2021.

Towson had a 7-5 overall record during the 2019 college football season.

Towson University, located in Towson, Maryland, canceled its 2020 football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CURRITUCK’S LITTLE COMMITS

Currituck County High School’s Bobby Little announced on Twitter he plans to join the Grove City College men’s basketball team.

Little, who will be a senior at Currituck this winter, is listed as a 6-foot-6 forward and center.

Little played in 26 games for the Knights last season as a junior.

The NCAA Division III college located in Grove City, Pennsylvania, had a 21-9 overall record during the 2019-20 men’s basketball campaign.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Camden County, Currituck County, John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County participated in a virtual swimming meet Saturday, Dec. 12.

Virtual meets are used this season to limit the amount of teams at one location during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.


The Camden girls’ 200 medley relay team of Caroline Oneal, Mackenzie Boose, Paige Strecker and Tatiana Miller won the event with a time of three minutes, 1.44 seconds.

Boose posted the fastest time in the girls’ 50 freestyle with a time of 36.66 seconds.

Strecker won the girls’ 100 butterfly (1:18.51) and the 100 backstroke (1:21.77).

The Currituck boys’ 200 medley relay team of Andrew Sarnowski, Caleb Noerr, Gabriel Hanke and Nolan Waugh won the event with a time of 2:28.88.

The Currituck boys’ freestyle relay of Sarnowski, Waugh, Preston Hill, and AJ Bartolotta won the event with a time of 2:10.31.

Sarnowski posted the fastest time in the boys’ 200 freestyle (2:42.55) and the 100 breaststroke (1:31.51).

Noerr had the best time in the boys’ 200 IM (3:34.46), while Hanke won the boys’ 100 butterfly (1:16.80).

Currituck’s Alexis Martine won the girls 200 freestyle with a time of 3:13.02.

Annabella O’Donnell won the girls’ 400 freestyle with a time of 6:12.60.

The Currituck girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Marley Renner, Erynn Hall, Callie Basnett and Mary Indoe won the event with a time of 2:40.59.

The Currituck girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Martine, O’Donnell, Basnett and Emma Waugh won the event with a time of 6:24:42.

Holmes’ Jonathan Bass won the boys’ 100 backstroke with a time of 1:41:29.

The Edenton boys’ 400 freestyle relay team of Bass, Brayden Johnson, Patrick Cranford and Camp Morris won the event with a time of 6:23.01.

Northeastern’s Wyatt Johnson won the boys’ 50 freestyle with a time of 28.26 seconds and the boys’ 100 freestyle (1:14.78).

Pasquotank’s Chandler Walton posted the fastest time in the boys’ 400 freestyle (7:27.55), while Aalysah McClease won the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:44.76).

Perquimans’ Joliegh Connor had the best time in the girls’ 200 IM (3:01.46) and in the girls’ 100 freestyle (1:20.73).

