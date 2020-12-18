A former Camden County High School football player committed to continue his college football career Wednesday.
Marcus Joyner signed to join the Towson University football team.
Joyner — a 6-foot-2, 245-pound tight end — joins the Tigers, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program, from Old Dominion University.
Joyner was a member of the ODU team — an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program in Norfolk, Virginia — from 2016-2020.
ODU did not field a team in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Joyner entered the transfer portal this past fall and is set to complete his final year of college football in fall 2021.
Towson had a 7-5 overall record during the 2019 college football season.
Towson University, located in Towson, Maryland, canceled its 2020 football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CURRITUCK’S LITTLE COMMITS
Currituck County High School’s Bobby Little announced on Twitter he plans to join the Grove City College men’s basketball team.
Little, who will be a senior at Currituck this winter, is listed as a 6-foot-6 forward and center.
Little played in 26 games for the Knights last season as a junior.
The NCAA Division III college located in Grove City, Pennsylvania, had a 21-9 overall record during the 2019-20 men’s basketball campaign.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Camden County, Currituck County, John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County participated in a virtual swimming meet Saturday, Dec. 12.
Virtual meets are used this season to limit the amount of teams at one location during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Camden girls’ 200 medley relay team of Caroline Oneal, Mackenzie Boose, Paige Strecker and Tatiana Miller won the event with a time of three minutes, 1.44 seconds.
Boose posted the fastest time in the girls’ 50 freestyle with a time of 36.66 seconds.
Strecker won the girls’ 100 butterfly (1:18.51) and the 100 backstroke (1:21.77).
The Currituck boys’ 200 medley relay team of Andrew Sarnowski, Caleb Noerr, Gabriel Hanke and Nolan Waugh won the event with a time of 2:28.88.
The Currituck boys’ freestyle relay of Sarnowski, Waugh, Preston Hill, and AJ Bartolotta won the event with a time of 2:10.31.
Sarnowski posted the fastest time in the boys’ 200 freestyle (2:42.55) and the 100 breaststroke (1:31.51).
Noerr had the best time in the boys’ 200 IM (3:34.46), while Hanke won the boys’ 100 butterfly (1:16.80).
Currituck’s Alexis Martine won the girls 200 freestyle with a time of 3:13.02.
Annabella O’Donnell won the girls’ 400 freestyle with a time of 6:12.60.
The Currituck girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Marley Renner, Erynn Hall, Callie Basnett and Mary Indoe won the event with a time of 2:40.59.
The Currituck girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Martine, O’Donnell, Basnett and Emma Waugh won the event with a time of 6:24:42.
Holmes’ Jonathan Bass won the boys’ 100 backstroke with a time of 1:41:29.
The Edenton boys’ 400 freestyle relay team of Bass, Brayden Johnson, Patrick Cranford and Camp Morris won the event with a time of 6:23.01.
Northeastern’s Wyatt Johnson won the boys’ 50 freestyle with a time of 28.26 seconds and the boys’ 100 freestyle (1:14.78).
Pasquotank’s Chandler Walton posted the fastest time in the boys’ 400 freestyle (7:27.55), while Aalysah McClease won the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:44.76).
Perquimans’ Joliegh Connor had the best time in the girls’ 200 IM (3:01.46) and in the girls’ 100 freestyle (1:20.73).