When Noah Cartwright attended Chowan University to play baseball, he went to the Murfreesboro school with the idea of coming back to Elizabeth City.
He figured on becoming a teacher at his alma mater Northeastern High School and potentially coaching Eagles baseball, a program he played in from 2014-2017.
As it turns out, Cartwright is returning to Elizabeth City to coach baseball but not at the high school level.
It will be a little bit higher as the current Chowan assistant baseball coach was named the River City Skippers’ first ever head coach back in January.
“I’m looking forward to it a bunch, man,” Cartwright told the Daily Advance. “I think it’s going to be exciting. Talking to all these other coaches from all over the United States to bring in players from all over the country to come to Elizabeth City to play baseball for the summer is pretty awesome to me.”
It is the young 23 year old’s first crack at a head coaching gig at any level.
As it does with many head coaches, the journey began as an assistant coach.
Cartwright, who received a redshirt along with every NCAA athlete in America due to COVID-19, decided to stick with Chowan baseball an extra year after starting there in 2018.
It turned into him becoming a graduate assistant coach and then after earning a master’s degree last December, the label just became “assistant coach.”
“I started coaching and I just fell in love with it from there,” Cartwright said. “Decided that if I can have a full-time coaching job, that’s what I want to do.”
The Elizabeth City native was the beneficiary of playing and then working under Chowan head coach Bryan Hill, a former head coach of the Edenton Steamers and Wilson Tobs of the Coastal Plain League.
Through Hill’s connection with Alec Allred, the owner of the Old North State League in which the Skippers will compete in, Cartwright’s name was passed along from Hill to Allred when they talked about Elizabeth City gaining a baseball team.
Cartwright noted that he talked to Allred on the phone for a while, leading to the former Northeastern High School baseball player taking the job.
Being a first-time head coach, he acknowledged the challenges that may come from it.
“It’s just more accountability really and accepting to be accountable for the mistakes you make, but also for the good decisions you make too,” Cartwright said. “And just working on developing these players to be the best they can be.”
Those players are coming from as local as Pasquotank High School, Mid-Atlantic Christian and Chowan, but also as far as Missouri.
More than just being a head coach in the dugout, Cartwright has played a key role in recruiting the players to come to Elizabeth City for the summer.
With the exception of those who are still in the midst of their respective college team’s postseason, the players and staff will all meet each other for the first time in person on Thursday, May 18, according to Cartwright. That is eight days before their first game.
“I tried to branch out and get some guys from all over the United States to bring some diversity to the team as well as keep it local so people have some familiar faces to come out and support,” he said.
Cartwright noted he likes the talent that will be a part of the team’s inaugural season after seeing all their stats online, watching lots of video and talking to many different coaches.
He noted that while the No. 1 goal is of course to win, this year a priority is for River City to create a fan-friendly atmosphere at Knobbs Creek Park for a long-lasting impact.
Cartwright, who turns 24 in June, hopes to see big crowds who enjoy themselves and want to keep coming back to support the team.
“Growing up around here, all we had were the (Edenton) Steamers,” Cartwright said. “It was crazy to me that as big as Elizabeth City is, especially bigger than Edenton, why we couldn’t have a summer baseball team here, seeing how well Edenton has done in the past.”