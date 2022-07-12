A former Edenton Steamer will be making a Major League Baseball All-Star Game appearance for the first time in his career when next Tuesday comes around.

David Bednar, a right-handed relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was selected to play for the National League on Sunday.

Bednar, a former Lafayette College pitcher, threw for the Edenton Steamers during the 2015 season.

He posted a 2.89 earned-run average with Edenton with 76 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched. With that, he earned all-Coastal Plain League honors.

Bednar was drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 1,044th pick in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut on September 1, 2019.

When the Padres traded for starter Joe Musgrove, Bednar was one of four players sent to the Pittsburgh Pirates organization on January 19, 2021.

He is the lone Pirate to make the 2022 midsummer classic as he is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 34 appearances this season as of Monday afternoon.