Former Steamer David Bednar makes MLB All-Star Game From staff reports David Gough Author email Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A former Edenton Steamer will be making a Major League Baseball All-Star Game appearance for the first time in his career when next Tuesday comes around.David Bednar, a right-handed relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was selected to play for the National League on Sunday.Bednar, a former Lafayette College pitcher, threw for the Edenton Steamers during the 2015 season.He posted a 2.89 earned-run average with Edenton with 76 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched. With that, he earned all-Coastal Plain League honors.Bednar was drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 1,044th pick in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut on September 1, 2019.When the Padres traded for starter Joe Musgrove, Bednar was one of four players sent to the Pittsburgh Pirates organization on January 19, 2021.He is the lone Pirate to make the 2022 midsummer classic as he is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 34 appearances this season as of Monday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSheriff: 4 arrested in fatal shooting of Edenton womanLocal man charged with felony hit-and-run in pedestrian's deathProperty owned by Rivers scheduled for courthouse saleFirst cotton bloom reported in ChowanSuspect in fatal hit-run makes first court appearanceKirby gives school board ultimatum on discipline policyLazar named principal at Camden High SchoolCollision on N. Road StreetECSU graduates set the pace in elementary classroomsAgreement cancels sale of Rivers' property Images