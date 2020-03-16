Liza Gillam is just 12 years old, but she already knows she wants to swim competitively in college.
Four evenings a week and Saturday mornings, Gillam can be found at the Albemarle Family YMCA pool swimming laps and striving to reach her goals through dedication and determination.
A seventh grader at Camden Middle School, it is Liza’s ultimate goal to one day swim at N.C. State University.
Her passion for swimming began at a young age. She took swimming lessons and later participated in the Albemarle Family YMCA All Kids Swim Program that introduces kindergarteners to swimming.
Gillam lives in Camden and is the daughter of Dr. Robert Gillam III and Mary Gillam.
“I am so proud of her loyalty, dedication and drive,” said Mary Gillam, Liza’s mother. “Liza is very driven and self-motivated.”
Gillam is a member of the Albemarle Family YMCA Pasquotank River Otters Swim Team where she practices swimming four nights a week at the Y with her fellow teammates.
“I love to be with my teammates,” said Gillam. “They are all my best friends.”
Gillam maintains a healthy lifestyle and accompanies her mother to the gym.
“I just try to eat well,” said Gillam. “I really like pasta.”
Through the River Otters Swim Team, Gillam is able to participate in area swim competitions.
She along with four members of the River Otters Swim Team qualified to participate in the 2020 Upper Southeast Regional YMCA Short Course Championship Meet at the Middle Tyger YMCA in Duncan, S.C. from March 12-15.
Liza qualified for the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 200 freestyle, 100 individual medley and 50 butterfly.
Gillam was excited to qualify for the event where she would compete with others in her age group. She described how the regional location would have touchpads that would immediately record times giving “instant gratification” to the participants which eliminates the usual waiting period to find out their times.
On Thursday, Mar. 12, Gillam and her mother received the news that the event was canceled like most athletic events.
The continued outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) led to the cancellation of multiple sporting events across the nation.
Gillam was disappointed, but she is looking forward to competing next year.
“The times will be harder because I will be aging up,” said Gillam.
Gillam will move into a different age category next year, but she is ready for the challenge. The challenge is part of what drives the young athlete to excel and it is evident from her favorite stroke, the butterfly.
“Butterfly is always the most challenging,” said Gillam. “You are bringing your arms out of the water at the same time.”
One of the best aspects of swimming in competitions for Gillam is the feeling of accomplishment after a swim meet and achieving a personal best.
“We are really proud of her hard work,” said Mary Gillam. “She learns and continues to grow. She continues to flourish.”
Gillam hopes to participate in a swim camp at N.C. State University this summer.
“It has given her confidence in all aspects of her life,” said Mary Gillam.