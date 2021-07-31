EDENTON — Friday night was action packed. Unfortunately for the Steamers, they fell short in ten innings, 8-4.
It was ace against ace. The Clams’ Jared Davis went up against Vincent Bashara. Davis had a solid outing, going five and a third, giving up three runs and striking out four.
The Steamers found a way against Bashara tonight. A solo shot from Case Kermode started the scoring for the Clams in the 1st. Hunter Cole added a solo shot of his own in the 3rd, his eighth of the year, to give the Steamers the lead 2-1.
Later in the 4th inning, Jackson Hipp stayed hot, with a two run home run to extend the lead to 4-1. His RBI total this season continues to soar as he now has 22 on the season.
Moving to the 6th inning, Warren Bailey homered off Davis to cut the Steamer lead to one. After walking the next hitter, that proved to be the end of Davis’s night as Blake Gipson took over.
Jose Cazorla tied the ballgame an inning later, with a double that just snuck under Jacob Bisharat’s glove. The Clams threatened in the 8th and 9th, but it remained tied until the 10th.
Michael Allen was on the mound in the 10th, and with two runners on base, Allen hit Knights left fielder, Myles Webb. Originally, the umpires called for it to be a foul ball, as it appeared to hit the knob of Webb’s bat. The umpires would eventually meet and overturn the call to load the bases.
Following the hit by pitch, Trent Hanchey singled in two runs and the Knights took the lead. An error on the next play brought in two more runs to make it 8-4, which was enough for the Knights to win the ballgame.
Fortunately for the Clams, it’s double elimination. This means they are still in the hunt for the championship trophy. But one more loss, and they will be eliminated.
The Steamers are off on Saturday, and will play the loser of the Tarboro River Bandits and the Greenbrier Knights on Sunday. If the game is against Greenbrier, it will be played at Historic Hicks Field. If the game is against Tarboro, the Clams will travel to Tarboro Municipal Stadium.
The Steamers will just have to wait and see.