Albemarle Lanes saw its first summer leagues wrap up their shorts seasons last week, but the break will be short, as the area youth will begin its sign-up campaign this weekend.
The Thursday Night Trophy league put a bow on their inaugural season last week by awarding its top bowlers and league champions.
John Bradley and Debbie Winslow took top averages for the men and women respectively at 197 and 166 respectively. Logan Winneger’s 84 and Kaylee Winslow’s 156 were the top youth averages for the youth.
Cameron Winneger improved his average 15 pins over the season to be dubbed the most improved bowler, while Chasity Meads’ 10 pin growth was the high water mark for the ladies.
Chris Vinson took the high handicap series trophy with a 785, while Bree Loftus claimed the female version of the award with a 709.
Chris Clay’s 293 and Stephanie Winslow’s 261 took the honors for the high handicap games.
Finally, the team of John Bradley, Chris Clay, Wilson Bateman, and Ronnie Barefoot, collectively known as “Y’allll Suck!”, claimed the season’s championship hardware.
The trophy league was a successful venture in its first season. The league of 8 teams, 4 members each, gave adults and youth alike the chance for a weekly league, at a minimal costs, only $10 per bowler, per week, compared to the usual $15-$20 weekly fee most leagues charge.
After the trophies were presented, there was still a week of bowling to complete. Ben Hawkins’ 211-593 was the men’s high series of the last night, while Randy Cartwright’s 255-573 included the top men’s game of the night, while John Bradley’s 210-542 rounded out the men’s leaders.
The ladies’ side of the Trophy League revealed Debbie Winslow’s 214--522, Stephanie Winslow’s 215-511, Michelle Pritchard’s 459 series, and Brenda Marx’s 165 game as the top ladies’ scores of the week.
With 2 weeks left on Monday Night Trio, a mere 4 games separates the top 3 places. Teams will be trying this week to position themselves for the 1 vs 2 match up during the position round on the final week.
Will Swinson did his part to keep his team in the hunt last week when he fired a league leading 249-655, finishing just ahead of Lake Krehel’s 232-648, and David Ange’s 255-646. John Bradley added a nice 252 game to join the weekly leaders.
Michelle Pritchard led all ladies with a 176-460 performance, finishing just ahead of Chasity Meads’ 181-438, Brenda Marx’s 429 series, and Susie Ange’s 166 game.
The Saturday Crazy 8 league wrapped up its season this past weekend. Christopher Vinson took the top men’s series with a 263-641, while Elizabeth Scaff’s 174-461 led the ladies.
For the youth, Joshua Hughes had the pins, and some heads, spinning during a 250 final game as part of his 591 series. Colby Judge followed with a 195-535 and Jason Vanscoy added a 148-398.
Tara Blazier’s 198-446led the young ladies, along with Tabitha Vanscoy’s 106-276, and Kenzie Vanscoy’s 86-224.
The local youth program will begin its sign-up period this Saturday from 9-noon. After paying their $25 annual USBC sanction fee, registered youth may bowl at no additional cost until noon.
Youth bowlers have divisions for bowlers 8 and under with bumpers and over 8 in traditional 10-pin bowling. Bumper bowlers roll 2 games weekly and non-bumpers roll 3. Bumpers pay $6 per week and others pay $9 weekly.
The adults will begin their season this weekend as well with their preseason alibi tournament. Shifts are available at 6:00 on Friday evening and again at 10:30 on Saturday morning. Entry fee for initial entrants is $20 per bowler, and bowlers who enter on Friday may re-enter on Saturday morning for just $15.
While Tuesday and Thursday night leagues appear to be filled, Monday Night Mixed league still has openings for both teams and individuals. Interested individuals may call Albemarle Lanes at 335-4213.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!