Some may know, in a previous life I spent a few years dabbling in public education. One of the most exciting nights of the school year came early in the term, often before the first bell rang, in the form of the open house.
Now as I use my talents to promote the sport of bowling, I am planning an open house of sorts for our local bowling association and center.
On Tuesday, July 27, from 6:00-7:30, the Elizabeth City Bowling Association will host an open house at Albemarle Lanes for prospective league bowlers. The event will include free hot dogs, chips, cake, and lemonade along with a game of free bowling for its participants. This session is intended for anyone who has not participated in a sanctioned regular season before or who missed last season due to Covid-19 concerns.
The objective of the open house will be to introduce individuals to the in and outs of league bowling. How do beginning, less experienced bowlers compete with the more experienced ones? What expenses are involved in league bowling? What benefits do league bowlers receive just by being a sanctioned bowler? All these questions and more will be addressed!
Anyone interested in attending this free event is asked to pre-register by stopping by Albemarle Lanes or by just calling the center at 335-4213.
One advantage to being a league bowler is they get the first opportunities to sign up for the following season. Bowlers from the 2020-2021 season may now sign up for the 2021-2022 season simply by calling the center Monday-Friday, 10-5.
New teams and individuals may begin signing up beginning next week.
Of the current leagues of Albemarle Lanes, Christopher Vinson claimed high honors last week, firing a 279 game, only failing to strike in the seventh frame, on his way to a 683 series during the Summer Trophy League. Bowling on the same pair, Ronnie Barefoot celebrated his birthday with a 240-662, along with Ben Hawkins’ 225-577.
Stephanie Winslow’s 216-539 led the ladies during the Trophy League, just ahead of Chasity Meads’ 188-469, Debbie Winslow’s 467 series, and Sabrina Morris’s 168 game.
The youth of the Trophy loop were topped by Kaylee Winslow’s 172-419, Cameron Winneger’s 107-299, and Logan Winneger’s 115-284.
David Ange’s 233-642 topped the Monday Night Trio league, just ahead of Korey Gregory’s 261-628, the 601 matching series from John Bradley and Garry Williams, and the 238 game of Eric Craft.
Stephanie Winslow also led the ladies from Monday Night with a 186-529, finishing ahead of Krista Farrell’s 170-480, Patsy Sanders’ 458 series, and Karen Ashley’s 168 game.
The Youth-Adult Crazy 8 league turned in another 300 game, this time from Colby Judge during his pre-bowling session earlier in the week. Colby went on to a youth leading 806 series.
Other top youth boys performances were recorded in the form of Jacob Davenport’s 280-770, Josh Hughes’s 198-465, and Jason Vanscoy’s 198 game.
The young ladies top tallies came from Kaylee Winslow’s 244-603, Elizabeth Scaff’s 208-472, and Violet Olds’ 154-444.
Bryce Hawkins’ 290-823, Chris Vinson’s 2560-637, and Chelly Fisher’s 141-398 topped the adult’s side of the Crazy 8 leaders.
Bryce Hawkins used a 228 opening scratch game to vault him to a 1006 handicap 4-game total to claim the top spot of the weekly 4-game Tuesday tournament. This week’s 4-game event tonight will be in the form of the 9-pin no-tap where bowlers will roll 4 games, dropping their lowest game to form a 3-game total. Tonight’s event begins at 6:30.
Casino Bowl continued last Saturday with the best cashing shots coming from Jeff Barefoot and Charlene Fetters for converting the 6-7-10 and 5-7 respectively. Casino Bowl will return again this Saturday at noon and is open to any adult!
The local seniors will take to the lanes tomorrow for a Christmas in July event. This special gathering will consist of 3 games of 7-8-9 No Tap bowling with game winners and door prize winners picking from wrapped Christmas gifts for prizes! Entry fee is only $10 per bowler and is open to anyone age north of 50.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!