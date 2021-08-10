In my nearly 50 years around the sport of bowling, I have entered or overseen some interesting tournament formats.
No-Tap, Crazy 8, Scotch and Dutch Doubles, and Baker’s scoring are just some of the modified scoring systems I have seen.
However, none of these come anywhere close to the event planned for tomorrow night at Albemarle Lanes when they introduce the Wacky Wednesday Trio Tournament. The only part that is translatable is the trio part. Yes, 3 bowlers on a team.
Each team will include one bowler which will bowl scratch, the remaining 2 bowlers will receive handicap of 80% of the difference in their average and 230 based on last season’s average.
The first game of 3, each bowler will roll their own game; the second game, the scratch bowler will roll his own game while his teammates alternate shots in a scotch doubles game; then the third game, the whole team rolls a baker’s game. Handicap is adjusted each game depending on the percentage of the game each bowler is responsible for.
Entry fee is $25 per bowler. Check in begins at 6:00, with the lanes coming on for practice at 6:30. Teams may call the center to reserve their spot.
The local seniors will take to the lanes tomorrow at noon for a Crazy-8 Mystery Doubles. With a table-full of prizes, and red pins in the rack, game winners and door prize winners will have plenty to choose from while free game passes will go to anyone striking on a red head pin.
Pizza and tea will be ready for everyone beginning at 11:30. Entry is only $10 per senior.
The local summer leagues have been sizzling over the past 2 weeks, and the hottest has easily been the Monday Night Trio league. John Bradley’s 269-647 led all while David Ange followed with a 254-644, after firing a 245-650 the week prior.
Garry Williams has been smoking for the past two weeks as well, going 238-636 last week after pitching a league-leading 235-657 two weeks ago. Will Swinson’s 268-646 and Lake Krehel’s 266 joined Williams and Ange on the leaderboard week before last.
Stephanie Winslow’s 234-560 topped the ladies last Monday, while Suzie Ange followed with a 166-483. Brenda Marx’s 179-461, and Michelle Pritchard’s 166 joined the ladies’ side leaders last week, while Chasity Meads joined the top scorers earlier with a 166-430.
The Thursday Night Trophy League had a pair of 600’s over the past 2 weeks, with Randy Cartwright going for a 243-651 last week, following John Bradley’s 234-642 seven days earlier.
Chris Clay’s 242-560 and Chris Vinson’s 236 game closed the men’s leaders last week.
Saturday’s Crazy-8 league has had its share of excitement over the past 2 weeks, led by Bryce Hawkins’ 300 game as part of his 759 series, after rolling a 297-775 last week. Chris Vinson’s 265-635 and 229-560 joined Hawkins on the men’s side, while Elizabeth Scaff’s 189-477 and 201-502 topped the ladies’ side.
Josh Davenport’s 277-717 topped the young guys last week, along with Trevon Nguyen’s 194-552 and Josh Hughes’ 165-410.
Violet Olds (168-485), Tara Blazier (97-247) and McKenzie Vanscoy (69-165) led the young ladies.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!