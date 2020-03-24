While this column typically highlights the top scores of our local leagues, last week we learned that there are bowlers in our community who have perhaps been hiding their talents on the lanes.
The Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce hosted their third annual St. Patrick’s Day bowling event at Albemarle Lanes recently, again filling the house with representatives from 12 area businesses and having to limit their participation due to the size of the local venue.
When the dust had settled from two games of fierce competition, it was the host team from Albemarle Lanes who took home the top prize, being led by Bryce Hawkins’ 214-397 two-game set. Other members of the winning foursome were Ben Hawkins (207 game), Christopher Vinson, and Chris Farrell.
Other top games came from Brandon Jackson (211) and Paul Lacher (205) representing Biggs’ and Robbie Vinson (193) representing Pepsi.
Second and third places went to the teams from Biggs’ and Sonic respectively. Sonic entered the event as the defending winners.
Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation took home the Team Spirit prize as members from two teams adorned clover glasses, miniature top hats, green wigs, necklaces, and skirts.
Congratulations to the Chamber, especially President, Holly Staples, Event and Marketing Manager, Trinity Higinbotham and Membership Director, Anya Davis for holding a great night of fun and networking for its members. Plans are in the making for a similar event during the summer. Details will be shared with Chamber members as the event nears.
In local league action last week, Jack Atland led the way during Fellowship League with a 256-639 followed closely, by Boris Beatty’s 224-625, Jeff Barefoot’s 214-593, and Ronnie Barefoot’s 219 game.
Debbie Winslow’s 185-596 paced the ladies from Tuesday’s Fellowship, along with Brittney Krehel’s 171-494, Ruth Odell’s 163-445, and Sherri Norwood’s 168 game.
The night before, Will Swinson topped the Monday Night Mixed men with a 225-627, along with Randy Cartwright’s 225-611, Woody Heckstall’s 234-596, and John Bradley’s 226 top game.
Debbie Winslow’s 201-530 also led the ladies from Monday Night Mixed. She was joined on the leaderboard by Sharon Hoffler’s 166-462, Patsy Sanders’ 167-455, Linda Barrett’s 170 game, and Jackie Bradley’s matching 170 game.
Paul Lacher had a big night last Thursday during Martin Luther King League with games of 221, 225, and 203 for a nice 649. Jeremy Beasley’s 213-548, Chris Farrell’s 209-544, and Will Swinson’s 215 game completed the MLK high score manifest.
Brittany Krehel’s 197-496, Mary Hill’s 175-485, and Brenda Marx’s 181 game topped the ladies from MLK.
Despite the recent stand still of many events around our community and nation, Albemarle Lanes is maintaining a positive outlook by now forming their summer leagues. There will be a total of five offerings throughout the week.
Monday night will once again host its Monday Night Trio League, where teams of three may include both men and women. Tuesday evening will again be the time for 9-pin No-Tap Doubles, which was a big hit last summer.
New to this summer will be a Wednesday Night Ladies League, again made up of three ladies per team, and then a Thursday Night Quartet will return after taking last summer off. Finally, there will once again be a Saturday morning Youth-Adult Crazy 8 League with up to four bowlers per league, limited to one adult per team.
The sign up book for returning and new teams will be on the control counter at Albemarle Lanes, so start forming your teams now.
On a sad note, with the uncertainty surrounding our country due to the coronavirus, Albemarle Lanes was forced to close its doors temporarily beginning last Friday.
The key word here is temporarily.
When all this craziness has settled, they will reopen its doors, and both league bowling and open play will be back as strong as before.
The lack of current league bowling in the community will not halt this weekly story, however. Next week, I will feature some of the top handicap scores of the season thus far, and will continue in the following weeks with other tidbits from the great game of bowling!
Until next time, good luck and good bowling.