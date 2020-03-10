Since I was a youth bowler, I have probably read as many books on the mental game as I have the physical, so last week was nothing new when I discovered additional words of knowledge on the former. This time there was a little twist though; this time the article was how your mental game plays a role in your team bowling.
The single word to describe the key factor in a bowler’s mental game is “expectations”, both the bowlers expectations of himself, and what the bowler perceives are the expectations of him by his teammates.
A bowler’s seriousness of their game affects their self-identification. Are you simply a recreational bowler, remember, the one with a single bowling ball and maybe your own pair of shoes? Are you a little more serious about your game, bowling in multiple leagues, definitely with small arsenal of balls and a nicer pair of Dexter shoes, with multiple slide and heel combinations?
Usually, a bowler’s equipment inventory is a direct reflection of their self image, or identification. There are not a lot of recreational bowlers walking through the doors of Albemarle Lanes with triple ball bags, but sometimes, the lower a bowler’s personal expectation, the more relaxed the bowler is, and the opportunity to simply have fun is increased.
Many bowlers have long memories. The same guy who doesn’t recall what he had for breakfast prior to lunch, can tell you his three game set for the past three weeks! Bowling is a game of averages, and simple math should tell you an average is determined from a collection of games, some really good, and some not as favorable.
I have heard it said, “you’re never as good as your best night and you aren’t as bad as your worst.” I remember walking out of Albemarle Lanes as a teenager after shooting a 248 practice game. My thought was if I had just shot a 248, shooting 200 should be a breeze. The opposite of these feelings is true as well. I have also seen guys walk in feeling defeated on Thursday, because they had a bad night on Monday or Tuesday.
A bowler’s attitude can make either of these situations become true. The bowler on a hot streak has a high confidence level. The mystery is how will he respond to that first blown single-pin spare? Will he be able to shake it off and get back on his game, or will he begin questioning his own ability and expecting more adversity.
Finally, a bowler’s mental game may be affected by the teammates he is bowling with. Bowling with people who are having fun and being supportive of each other can have a positive outcome for the entire team. Just like a bowler or two on the same team getting hot, and the strikes begin spreading to everyone, attitudes can become contagious, too. So, when bowling in a team setting, keep a positive outlook, even during the bad nights, and you will improve your mental game, as well as that of the people you are bowling with.
After the league as a whole having a sub-par night a couple of weeks ago, Thursday night’s Martin Luther King League struck fear in the pins as a few bowlers broke loose for nice sets last week.
For starters, Paul Lacher, a week off a big OBX Tournament showing, crushed the pins for a sweet 259-702. The big numbers didn’t stop there though, as Jeremy Beasley struck early and often for a 247-687 and Will Swinson found the pocket to a 247-616. A fascinating fact about these numbers is none included the top two games of the week as Randy Cartwright and Duane Marx splintered the pins the pins to top games of 268 and 263 respectively.
MLK’s ladies found Brittney Krehel atop all with a 178-504 evening, ahead of Mary Hill’s 162-443, and Patsy Sanders’ 159-433.
Tuesday night’s Fellowship League continued to impress last week with Mark Tarkington leading the way with a 233-673, along with Jeffrey Barefoot’s 248-643, Garry Williams’ 224-633, and Chris Farrell’s 239-631.
Brittney Krehel’s 193-568 topped the ladies’ side of the Fellowship League report along with Debbie Winslow’s 194-562, Kaytee Simpson’s 213-561, and Taylor Lane’s 212 game.
John Turner’s 234-570 topped the men from the Monday Night Mixed league, along with the 213-557 from John Bradley and the 190-542 from Garry Williams. Other top men’s games from Monday came from Denwwod Williams (219), Bobby Winslow (214) and William Swinson (214).
Debbie Winslow took top billing for the ladies from Monday Night Mixed with her 170-477, along with Patsy Sanders’ 182-467, and Sharon Hoffler’s 170-457
Top games from the All-American Ladies were claimed by Ocie Manos (179), Sharon Yonek (175-487), and Carolyn Richardson (162).
Ben Hawkins’ 222-532 again topped the youth guys along with Brandon Jackson’s 183-516, Christopher Vinson’s 212-514, and Bryce Hawkins’ 213 game.
Lindsay Porter led the youth ladies with a 169-397, just ahead of Violet Olds’ 144-373, Elizabeth Scaff’s 350 series, and Kaylee Winslow’s 128 game.
Speaking of the youth bowlers, congratulations to the 11 local youth bowlers and families who traveled to Goldsboro this past weekend to compete in the Coastal Sectional of the North Carolina Pepsi National Youth Bowling Championships.
The next few weeks will be a waiting game as these young bowlers await word on how many of them will advance to the state level in Raleigh next month. When those are finalized, a complete summary will be provided.
Good luck to the area businesses who will be competing in the always fun Leprechaun Bowling event, to be hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce this week. I’ll be sure to feature the winners and top games in next week’s column.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!