Each year during mid-March, a number of local youth bowlers make the trip to qualify for the Pepsi North Carolina State Championship Tournament.
Eleven young bowlers made the trip to Goldsboro last weekend for that very purpose. Four successfully qualified for the state level, and a fifth had a game of a lifetime.
For starters, Brandon Jackson, a senior multi-sport athlete at Albemarle School had a moment he will not soon forget. Jackson, after struggling through the first two games, fired his Storm Hy Road X for the final 10 strikes of the day, after a first frame strike and a second frame spare, for a tournament high 280 game!
The 17-year old Bigg’s Body Shop employee plans to attend COA Currituck next year to major Aviation System Technology. Brandon’s previous high game was a 244. Congratulations, Brandon!
Elizabeth Scaff, a 17-year old sophomore at Victory Christian School, claimed the sectional title of the U-17 girls division. Elizabeth averaged a 153 for three games of qualifying to advance to the April 5 state championship in Raleigh next month.
Also qualifying for the U-20 girls was Lindsay Porter, a senior at COA-Elizabeth City. Lindsay rolled a 441 to finish second in her 7-bowler division.
Jacob Davenport, a 7th grader at Columbia Middle School, turned in the highest 3-game set of the local entrants, bagging an opening 235 game en route to a 582 series, his personal high game and series!
Finally, Gaston Pinner, a fifth grade student from New Life Academy, rolled a 414 series to escape with the final qualifying position in the U-15 division of the Coastal Sectional.
Congrats to the four qualifiers and Brandon on successful performances in Goldsboro, and good luck to our qualifiers in the quest to qualify for the national championship!
Back at home this past weekend, Brandon Jackson’s 187-544 led the guys in the local youth league, just ahead of Ben Hawkins’ 187-534 and Bryce Hawkins’ 199-529.
On the young ladies’ side, Elizabeth Scaff continued her hot streak with a 157-466, just ahead of Kaylee Winslow’s 162-435, and Lindsay Porter’s 137-403.
From the big boys and girls, Mark Tarkington blasted a 257-725 to claim the top series of the week from Fellowship League. Kendell Ferebee’s 245-661 trailed only Tarkington’s series, while Paul Lacher’s 237-645 finished third.
Ty Chesson and Jack Atland added additional high games of 278 and 246 respectively.
Kaytee Simpson showed the form that’s turned her into one of the top females in the region to fire a 248-661 and lead all ladies, followed by Brittney Krehel’s 201-528, and Stephanie Winslow’s 218-525.
Will Swinson was top of Monday Night Mixed with a 236-618 performance. Steve Spoonire’s 209-571 followed Swinson, while John Bradley finished with a 194-566. Jarvis Abbott tossed a nice 215 game along with DC James’ 209 high mark.
Debbie Winslow’s 191-533 led the Monday night ladies, along with Susie Thomas’s 214-527, and Sharon Hoffler’s 189-463.
From Martin Luther King League, Chris Farrell tamed the pins to the tune of a 228-660, ahead of Derrick Spruill’s 208-597, and Will Swinson’s 234-587. Korey Gregory (239) and Zach Farr (234) claimed the top 2 games of the night during MLK action.
Brittney Krehel (181-491), Mary Hill (171-474), and Patsy Sanders (160-413) paced the ladies from MLK.
Top performances from the All-American Ladies came from Ocie Manos (189-501), Carolyn Richardson (168-425), and Pat Dooley (169-420).
The dreaded Coronavirus finally struck the bowling community as the ECSU Vikings ladies team lost their final tournament of the season and the youth tournament scheduled for the last weekend of March has been postponed until later.
Summer leagues are now being formed at Albemarle Lanes and the sign-up book should be out in the next few days.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!