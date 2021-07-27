One of the top stories across news stations recently has been the spread of wildfires in the west and the haze through the air spreading entirely across the United States.
Scientist may want to further their research on this topic, because part of the smoky environment across the Albemarle region could actually be coming from Albemarle Lanes, especially after local top kegler, Mark Tarkington, left the pins smoldering on lanes 3 and 4 last Tuesday night.
Tarkington, already the holder of over 50 perfect games, added 2 more to that total while competing in the 4-game tournament. The PBA-Regional pro, prepping for his upcoming tournament in Chesapeake, not only rolled two perfect games of the 4, he opened going 24 for 24 to kick off the event with back-to-back 300’s.
Tarkington is the first to ever roll consecutive 300 games ever in Elizabeth City, and joins Wayne Beasley as the only guys to ever roll 2 perfecto’s in a series. Beasley holds the house high at Albemarle Lanes with an 865, rolling 300 on his first and third games years ago.
Researching this led me to searching for the odds of rolling back-to-back perfect games. No data was found, but I did learn that the odds of rolling a perfect game are 1:115,000. These are the same odds as winning an Oscar, but your odds of becoming a professional actor or actress is 1:1.2 million. I wonder if anyone has ever done both!
The odds of finding a pearl while shucking an oyster is 1:120,000. I’m sure there have been individuals who have rolled 300 scores and found an oyster, I’m one of those.
Tarkington admitted to me that he had never been in the zone like he was last weekend. “I was just unconscious” was the way he described his truly amazing feat.
Lake Krehel finished a distant second in the scratch division of the 4-game event, averaging 226 which any other night would have been in contention of winning, just not when the leader throws 41 strikes and averages 276!
While not cashing, David Ange (851), Chris Farrell (842), and Woody Heckstall (841) all submitted nice score totals.
The summer Tuesday Night Series will conclude tonight with a 9-pin no-tap tournament tonight at 6:30.
During the weekly leagues last week, Chris Farrell led the assault on the sticks last Monday night with an impressive 243-681 tally, while David Ange followed with a triplicate of 222’s for a 666 series and Travis Clark ended with a 233-660.
John Bradley recorded the top game of the week’s initial league with a 266 alongside William Swinson’s 246.
Karen Ashley’s 171-475 topped the ladies last Monday followed closely by Stephanie Winslow’s 159-472. Michelle Pritchard exploded for a 205 game as part of her 462 series while Chasity Meads totaled a 462 series.
Debbie Winslow showed flashbacks of years ago while she was leading all during her 235-627 night of strikes and spares in the Trophy League. Stephanie Winslow’s 176-495 and Bree Loftus’s 196-466 trailed only Debbie’s scores on the ladies’ side.
Bryce Hawkins’ 212-548 topped the men last Thursday night, just ahead of Stephen Wenninger’s 191-546, and Garry Williams’ 190-541. Ronnie Barefoot claimed the high men’s game of the night, a 235, while Korey Gregory added a 203.
Kaylee Winslow fired a 238-638vto lead all during the Crazy-8 Youth-Adult league Saturday morning. McKenzie Vanscoy followed with a 104-239.
Joshua Hughes tossed a nice 214-601 to lead the young men, just ahead of Colby Judge’s 253-559 and Jason Vanscoy’s 216-463.
Bryce Hawkins’ 277-797 and Christopher Vinson’s 251-699 topped the men, while Chelly Fisher’s 188-520 and Elizabeth Scaff’s 189-496 topped the ladies.
Christopher Vinson was the top cashier in the weekend’s Casino Bowl, earning a little over a fourth of the total payout for the weekend. Altogether, the field cashed on about 50 of their shots across 3 games.
There is one more Casino Bowl scheduled for this coming Saturday. Buy-in is $20 per bowler for 3 games of 9-pin no-tap bowling which awards cash prizes throughout. No league affiliation is required to enter.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!