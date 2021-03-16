While this column typically highlights the top scores of our local leagues, last week we learned that there are bowlers in our community who have perhaps been hiding their talents on the lanes.
The Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce hosted their fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day bowling event at Albemarle Lanes last week, attracting representatives from 8 area businesses.
When the dust had settled from two games of fierce competition, it was the team from Sonic who took home the top prize, being led by Randy Cartwright’s 340 two-game set. Other members of the winning foursome were Eddie Frey, Korey Gregory, and Travis Clark.
Top games came from Robbie Vinson (218) representing Pepsi, Lee Owen (197), from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department, and Scott Hinton (190), from Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
Second and third places went to the teams from Pepsi and The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department, bowling courtesy of the Perry Auto Group, respectively.
Swimme and Sons took home the Team Spirit prize, represented by Mark Swimme, Michelle Spoonire, Lisa Brock, and Reggie Aycock.
The area senior bowlers had another successful event last week as 30 young at heart bowlers enjoyed some 7-8-9 pin no tap action.
When the pins had stopped spinning, Stella Miller had total a whopping 741 3-game total to take the top prize for the ladies, while Mary Hill’s 712 series earned her the second place gift certificate. Bess Scott and Charlene Fetters took the final 2 awards with tallies of 651 and 636 respectively.
Congrats go out to Donna Witchy who had the pins spinning during a 243 opening game!
Garry Williams rode a 297 game to a 715 series to take the win for the men. Joe Reid took second with a 676 series.
The monthly senior events have grown in popularity and the next one is sure not to disappoint when they try to match their scores, frame-by-frame, to their personal BINGO card. This event will take place on Wednesday, April 14, at noon. Anyone ages 50 and over may enter.
From the weekly league action, Mark Tarkington tallied a 254-669 in leading the men from Fellowship League, along with Ronnie Barefoot’s 599 series, Dustin Ohler’s 587 set, and games from Adam Miller (248) and Stephen Marshall (236).
Kaytee Simpson’s 202-546 earned her top ink for the ladies from Fellowship. She was joined by Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 166-441, and Brenda Marx’s 144-386.
Lindsay Perry’s 254-606 was the top performance from the Martin Luther King league, ahead of Travis Clark’s 236-589, and Chris Farrell’s 218-577.
Sabrina Morris led the MLK ladies with a 145-379, just edging Lindsay Porter’s 129-378, Amie Wallace’s 133-374, and Brenda Marx’s 132 game.
Garry Williams paced the Monday Night Mixed League with a 234-573, followed by Will Swinson’s 192-554, Randy Cartwright’s 192-545, and Chuck Steven’s 198 game.
Debbie Winslow’s 194-527 led the ladies from Monday Night just ahead of Stephanie Winslow’s 205-498. And Linda Barrett’s 166-418.
Ocie Manos led the ladies of All American Ladies with a nice 195-507, followed by Maria Marionia’s 197-446, Stella Miller’s 415 series, and Pat Dooley’s 153 high game.
Colby Judge led the way during Saturday morning youth league with a 189-509 prebowl session, followed by Bryce Hawkins’ 197-487, and Joshua Davenport’s 181-458.
Kaylee Winslow’s 146-392 topped the young ladies, to go along with Violet Olds’ 147-383, and TJ Miller’s 107-270.
The bumper club witnessed nice games from Dominic Fisher (97), JB Barefoot (89), Blaine Byrum (87), and Gy Gregory (77).
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!!!