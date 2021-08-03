So, as the saying goes, I’ve got some bad news, and some good news.
The bad news is the best time to tryout league bowling is the summer; but, the good news is there is truly never a bad time to join a league, and now is the time to start considering joining a sanctioned league for the upcoming season.
I’ve heard every excuse in the book for not joining a league, including “I’m just not good enough.” This week I want to explain the ins and outs of league bowling and hopefully answer any questions anyone may have. So, here we go!
How do I get into a league? This one is easy. Visit the bowling center and see if there is a team looking for another bowler or choose a night and attend the league meeting. I will address each available league below.
Do you have to be good to be in a league? Another easy one; heck no! While our leagues do have a number of “good” bowlers, no one in Albemarle Lanes is making their living by bowling in our leagues. Even our house pro, who averages in the mid 220’s or so, works a full-time job on the Coast Guard base,
How can I compete with a guy who averages over 200? One word; handicap. All leagues in Albemarle Lanes use a handicapping system. A common one may be 80 of 220, meaning a bowler’s average is subtracted from 220 and the difference is multiplied by 80%. So, a bowler with a 220 average would have no handicap, but a bowler with a 120 average would get 80 pins added to their score! Handicaps help to level the playing field.
What is a sanctioned league and why are leagues sanctioned? Just like pro football is sanctioned by the NFL and most collegiate sports are overseen by the NCAA, the governing body of most league bowling is the USBC, United States Bowling Congress. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, the USBC sets the official rules of bowling and recognizes achievements of its members.
Does it cost for a bowler to sanction? Yes, a bowler pays a sanction fee on the first night of the season. The annual fee is $25 of which $13 goes to the national organization, $1 goes to the state, and the remaining $12 stays with the local association. The fee covers a bowler from August through the following summer and that one fee allows you to bowl as many leagues as you are eligible.
What is the difference between a guaranteed and a non-guaranteed league? Each league contracts with the bowling center for a day, time, and length of a season, usually 32-36 weeks. In a guaranteed league, the center gets paid, even when a bowler is absent. That is because these lanes have been set aside for a set number of bowlers at a specific time. It would not be fair to the center to have empty lanes at a time when it could be having other paying customers. All regular season leagues at Albemarle Lanes are guaranteed to the center. Summer leagues, on the other hand, are not guaranteed at this time.
What if I cannot make a week? In most cases, leagues will allow a bowler or whole team to pre-bowl. The bowler schedules a time and comes in to bowl their games. The downside to pre-bowling or making games up is usually the lack of a fresh oil condition and the possibility of other bowlers on neighboring lanes. Remember that contractual agreement between the league and the center? The lanes and environment is protected during the league’s scheduled time. Other times are for the house to operate its normal business.
What league is right for me? Albemarle Lanes has a league to fit most peoples schedules and abilities. Monday Night has a mixed league. As long as you have a member of each gender, you are set to go. Playing strength is 4 bowlers and it is a great league for bowlers looking to have a good time and enjoy the company of others. Tuesday night is the Fellowship League that is by far the most competitive and pays the most nightly, $20 per bowler. Fellowship appears to already be filled for the upcoming season.
Thursday is home to 2 leagues; the All American Ladies and the Martin Luther King League. All American bowls at 10:00 in the morning, and is made up of 3 ladies per team. MLK is open to both men and ladies and there is no restriction of the team composition, just 4 bowlers per line-up. MLK starts at 6:30 each week.
A great place to get your feet wet in league bowling would be the newly forming Wednesday Night (6:30) Youth-Adult Trophy League. This is currently being run during the summer and has proven to be quite successful. This league will be sanctioned, so the $25 fee would be required, but the weekly fee will only be $10 per bowler, per week!
There; that’s a synopsis of everything one needs to know to join a league. Now, just go get some friends together and enter your team!
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!