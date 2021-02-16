Bowling balls come in three main types of surfaces: polyester, urethane and reactive resin.
Polyester, also known as plastic, is a very hard non-porous material. Polyester bowling balls go very straight and typically are used for house balls, small kids, recreational bowlers and as a spare ball because of its ability to maintain a straight path.
Urethane creates more friction and is a good entry level ball to develop a hook. It is also popular for higher rev players and for lane conditions that favor the extreme outside part of the lane.
Reactive resin is available in many different levels from entry level to the highest performance bowling balls. There are three classifications of reactive resin bowling balls: Solid, Pearl and Hybrid. Solid creates the most friction, pearl the least and hybrids are in the middle. More friction equates to more hooking potential.
Bowlers can alter the surface of a bowling ball using sanding pads and polish. This means that two bowling balls that are made the same can have very different reactions as they go down the lane. A ball that is altered with a sanding pad will grab the lane and hook sooner than a ball that is polished.
Sanding pads, called Abralon pads, are used to alter the surface of a bowling ball. The more course the sanding pad, the rougher the surface and the sooner the ball will start to hook. The less course the sanding pad, the smoother the surface and the later the ball will start to hook.
Sanding pads define their abrasiveness by “grit”. The higher the grit, the less abrasive the pad is (not as course), the lower the grit the more abrasive the pad is (more course). When a bowling ball approved polish is applied to a bowling ball, the surface will be much smoother causing the ball to hook farther down lane.
Without question, the surface of the bowling is the most important component of the ball. Local bowlers looking to alter the surfaces of their equipment can see Mark Tarkington at Albemarle Lanes to discuss possible changes.
Lindsey Perry had his bowling balls matched to the lane conditions last Tuesday night as he paced Fellowship League with an impressive 278-661. One of Perry’s teammates, Chris Farrell, hit the pocket regularly for a 242-617. Crip Williams’ 215-614 and Kalen Knight’s 244 game closed out the men’s leaders from Fellowship. Night ended the night with 298-760 numbers!
Bobbi Jo Tarkington ran the table with 195-539 scratch and 242-680 numbers for the Fellowship ladies. Brittney Krehel’s 190-536, and Kaytee Simpson’s 192-514 finished of the top ladies of Tuesday night.
Chris Farrell left no pins standing during Martin Luther King action, shooting a 693 clean series, including games of 241 and 236. Lindsay Perry’s 230-576, John Turner’s 557 series, and Donald Spencer’s 234 game capped the men’s leaders.
The top of the ladies’ high scores from MLK belonged to Sherri Norwood (171-461), Lindsay Porter (176-429), and Brenda Marx (151-428).
John Bradley’s 217-592 was tops for the men of Monday Night Mixed, followed by Boris Beatty’s 211-548, Bobby Winslow’s 197-542, and Randy Cartwright’s 207 game. Gary Nistler claimed a nice 238 handicap game while Jason Fowers finished with a 666 handicap series.
Sharon Hoffler topped the sheet for the Monday Night ladies bagging scores of 190-482 scratch, converting to 253-671 with the free sticks. Noreen Walton’s 173-470 trailed only Hoffler. Debbie Winslow’s 180-460, and Karen Ashley’s 173 game rounded out the ladies from Monday.
Patsy Sanders turned in a nice 193 game to lead the All American Ladies, just ahead of Stella Miller’s 178 and Pat Dooley’s 165 effort.
Gy Gregory led the bumper kids with a 119 game, followed by Dominic Fisher’s 90 and Flynt Willis’s 83 game. JD Barefoot celebrated his 4th birthday with a 68 game after being serenaded by the youth bowler choir!
Bryce Hawkins struck for 50% of his first balls for games of 212-198-224 for a 634 series (252-718 handicap). This was Bryce’s third 600 series of the season in the youth league. Bob Miller’s 168-478 and Colby Judge’s 178-469 topped of the young men from Saturday morning.
Kaylee Winslow’s 197-424 led the young ladies, ahead of Elizabeth Scaff’s 129-352 and Rylee Lanes 326 series.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!