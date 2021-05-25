With just over a week left before the area summer leagues begin at Albemarle Lanes, time is coming near to getting your teams signed up before the first night.
Summer leagues offer the perfect time to fine-tune and work on your game or break in a new ball during a short season.
Below is a run down of the leagues being offered and the target group for each.
Monday Night Trio: as the name implies, consists of three bowlers per team, any combination of men and women, but not youth. This is the only sanctioned league of the summer. Any new bowlers will need to pay the national and state sanction fee of $14, but the local fee will be waived during the summer. As of this writing, this league is almost full, so interested bowlers need to stop by the lanes and get signed up soon. So as not to begin on Memorial Day, this league will begin on June 7. This league will cost bowlers $15 per week.
Tuesday Night Church League: This league is perfect for church youth groups, but is not limited to the younger bowlers. Each team may have up to a four person playing strength, but may carry extra bowlers for weeks they may need subs. The only requirement of this league is for your bowlers to be able to get the ball down the lane, on the lane. Bowlers will not use bumpers for this league. The league will begin on June 15, and will have an organizational meeting on June 8, at 6:30, inside Albemarle Lanes. Cost of this league will be $10 per week, per bowler.
Thursday Night Trophy League: This league is open to any combination of bowlers, ladies, men, and youth. This is the perfect league for bowlers wanting to get used to a league setting without a huge financial commitment. It also give youth bowlers a chance to bowl with adults without jeopardizing their amatuer status for earning scholarships as a youth bowler. Like the above church league, cost will only be $10 per week, per bowler. An organizational meeting will be held on May 27, with the season beginning on June 3 at 6:30.
Saturday Morning Youth and Bumpers Crazy 8: Saturday mornings will again be crazy with youth and bumpers rolling Crazy 8 scoring. Beginning at 10:00, the morning of June 5, youth teams may consist of 4 bowlers, of which one may be an adult.
Any questions about the above leagues may be answered by calling Albemarle Lanes at 335-4213.
The fall season has just one more week of Fellowship League tonight before their 4-team roll-off to determine their champions.
Last week brought another week of nice scores though before its ending. For starters, Mark Tarkington stayed as hot as a summer campfire, blistering the pins for a 279-761 last Tuesday night, then followed with a 272-716 during a Fellowship make-up night on Thursday.
The Tuesday night loop of Fellowship witnessed Dustin Ohler’s 245-664 trail only Tarkington’s night, along with Paul Lacher’s 236-639, and Derrick Spruill’s 244 single game.
Tarkington’s teammate, Jevon Simpson found the pocket early and often on Thursday night for an impressive 253-678, finishing just ahead of Will Swinson’s 215-632, and John Bradley’s 267 game.
Kaytee Simpson topped the Tuesday night ladies of Fellowship with a 221-636, finishing ahead of Brittney Krehel’s 213-524, Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 456 series, and Taylor Lane’s 191 top game.
Thursday night’s Fellowship make up saw the top two ladies flip the standings as Britney Krehel topped all the ladies with a 194-529, ahead of Kaytee Simpson’s 176-514, and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 176-453.
With a few Monday nights being open between seasons, The local lanes are hosting a 3-week series of 9-pin no tap events with prize money being paid each week and a points winner getting an extra bonus at the end of the mini tour.
Week 1 went to Randy Cartwright, tossing a pair of 258 games along with a 265 for a 1007 scratch, 1079 handicap, 4 game total. Cartwright earned the 5 points for winning week 1. Zach Farr’s 1046 earned him the second place cut and 4 points for the series. Will Swinson (3), John Bradley (2), and Debbie Winslow (1) also earned points toward the 3-week bonus.
Including last night, bowlers still have 1 more week to compete in this mini tour. Memorial Day night will be the final night of this opportunity before the Monday Night Trio league begins on June 7.
This past week ended with a unique opportunity as area high school bands participated in a “Battle of the Bands” bowling competition. With most high school band competitions being canceled during the last year, this was an opportunity for these students to come together for a friendly competition, even if it was on the lanes, and not on a football field! Congratulations to the Gates County Marching Barons for taking home the top prize!
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!