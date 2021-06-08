Last fall, several youth bowlers from Albemarle Lanes made the short trip up to Virginia Beach to enter the First Annual Thomas Damon Memorial Scholarship Tournament.
The Thomas Damon Memorial Scholarship Tournament is a competition for youth bowlers hosted by Virginia Beach Youth Bowling and we saw it as an excellent way for our youth to be exposed to a top notch event while having the opportunity to compete for some serious scholarship earnings.
The locals were fortunate to earn a couple of “cashing” positions last year, so when the invitations came out for the 2021 event, I jumped on to enter my son, Bryce, and Jacob Davenport, one of our previous scholarship winners did the same.
The event last fall was run and carried out as well as any event I had ever attended and this year’s weekend was even better! The 2021 version kicked off on Friday with a college coaches Meet and Greet where young bowlers from as far away as Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio had the chance to speak with college coaches and bowlers, picking up valuable information about their schools and programs, while sharing information on themselves.
I attended last Friday, representing Elizabeth City State University. Because of the absence of high school bowling programs in North Carolina, recruiting potential student athletes for bowling is a little more difficult for me. I spoke with several young bowlers and their parents and was excited to begin the recruiting process for two young ladies from Virginia Beach and one from Ohio.
The bowlers then had a chance to practice on a challenging “sport” shot, employing the use of the center’s Specto System. Specto is a new tracking system for centers, bowlers, and coaches. It records information about a bowler’s shots using sensors placed around the lanes. I have now added Specto to my want list for Albemarle Lanes and have added it to my “things to research” to-do list.
The tournament itself attracted 185 entries of bowlers ages 8-19, competing by gender in various age brackets, and while mostly a scratch event, it did offer a handicap option as well.
This worked out well for Bryce, as he finished third in his handicap group, sparked by a pair of 210 games after a disappointing start. Jacob fired a top game of 233 for the top score of the local entrants.
My hat goes off to tournament director, Erica Zilk, and her tournament staff and committee for another magnificent youth event, and to the staff of Pinboys at the Beach, for their detail in hosting such an amazing event. I look forward to working with Erica in the future through promoting this event and sending our young bowlers for this fantastic experience.
Keeping with the youth bowling theme, our locals began their Crazy-8 summer league this past weekend at Albemarle Lanes. The summer youth league allows up to 3 youth bowlers to team with one adult in the Crazy-8 scoring mode awards strikes for basically hitting the head pin. Any first ball attempt which scores at least 8 pins, is scored a strike. This usually results in some inflated scores, and even an occasional 300 game.
That was the case Saturday, when Byce opened his season with a 300, ending with an 823 series and a 274 average. While impressive, this average will be tough to maintain.
Josh Davenport’s 262-654, Josh Hughes’s 531 series, and Jacob Davenport’s 217 game added to the crazy scores from the boys.
Elizabeth Scaff led the girls with a 234-649, just ahead of Violet Olds’ 203 game and Tara Blazier’s 125 effort.
The adults were topped by Christopher Vinson’s 230-659 and Chelly Fisher’s 174-395.
Christopher and Bryce also turned in the top guys’ scores from the new summer Trophy League last week, turning in 198-528 and 177-480 respectively. Top scores from the ladies came from Bess Scott (171-423) and Kaylee Winslow (177-437).
Albemarle Lanes also wrapped up its 3-week mini No-Tap series with the final event drawing in 9 bowlers. At the end of the night, it was John Bradley’s nearly 260 average earning him the top spot for the week, and vaulting him to the series points lead to claim that small additional cash prize. Bobby Winslow’s 953 scratch, 1025 handicap total earned him the runner-up spot for the final event.
Finally, kudos to the Bi-Polar Rollers from Fellowship League for claiming that league’s title last week. Lake Krehel, David Ange, and Brittney Krehel watched in awe as their teammate, Paul Lacher buried ball after ball into the pocket for the front 11 strikes of the night before the final ball went off course for a 7 count and a 297 game! Lacher finished the night with a 681 series.
In addition to Lacher’s assault of the pins, David Ange closed the night with a 10-strike 266 game to send him to a 664 series. Other top games during the 4-team roll off came in the form of Lindsay Perry’s 256 and Kaytee Simpson’s 245.
The last Summer League, Monday Night Trio kicked off last night with a full 12 team compliment of entries.
As of this writing, there was still a spot for one bowler in the otherwise full league. Anyone interested in bowling on Monday night may call me at the center.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!