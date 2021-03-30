The Outer Banks Bowling Association recently held its annual tournament at OBX Bowling Center.
When the sand had stopped swirling, it found a number of members of the Elizabeth City Association claiming a good share of its prize checks.
Fred Hill, who bowls in the Martin Luther King League at Albemarle Lanes, claimed the champion’s purse in singles, with a 789 mark. Hill also finished third in All-Events, handicap.
Ben Hawkins’ 763 earned him the runner-up’s cut in singles. Hawkins joined Tyler Hudgins to claim second place in doubles, as well as 7th in all-events handicap and 10th place in all-events, scratch.
Top ten performances in singles by locals were also claimed by Joe Reid (5th), Jeff Barefoot (6th), and Eric Craft (9th).
Locals finishing in the top 10 in doubles were John Turner and Murdock Spencer (3rd), Kory Gregory and Bree Loftus (4th), Boris Beatty and Woody Heckstall (7th), and Lindsay Perry and Chris Farrell (8th).
Jeff Barefoot captained his team, Need Help Too, to the team title. He was joined on the winning team by
Jeff Barefoot was also the top local finisher in all events handicap, finishing in second. Chris Farrell pulled in at 5th in in all events scratch, while Tyler Hudgins finished 5th in all events handicap.
Congratulations to all the local bowlers who claimed prize money during the OBX tournament. Plans are in the works to host a similar event at Albemarle Lanes sometime in May.
Lake Krehel came out firing during Tuesday night’s Fellowship League to post a 265 opening game, then cruised to a 669 series. Chris Farrell finished strong for a 227-615 to only trail Krehel.
Mark Tarkington’s 237-612, and John Bradley’s 251 game rounded out the men’s leaders from Fellowship.
Meanwhile, Kaytee Simpson’s 215-531, Bobbi-Jo Tarkington’s 208-513, Brittney Krehel’s 457 series, and Beth Marshall’s 174 game topped the ladies from Tuesday night.
Denwood Williams, the first bowler to ever shoot 800 inside the walls of Albemarle Lanes, topped the Monday Night Mixed loop with a 213-560. Boris Beatty’s 221 and Garry Williams’ 211 were other top games from the men of Monday.
Sharon Hoffler’s 170-448 led the ladies from Monday, while Karen Ashley’s 421 series, Dellie Spaulding’s 168-412, and Bonnie Collier’s 161 game put the wraps on the ladies’ leaders.
Zach Farr’s 223-594 topped the guys from Martin Luther King League, followed by Lindsay Perry’s 215-551, and Steve Spoonire’s 207-539.
MLK’s ladies side revealed Mary Hill’s 164-466, Brenda Marx’s 411 series, Sabrina Morris’s 154-410, and Amie Wallace’s 149 game.
Carolyn Richardson’s 163 proved to be enough to top the ladies from All-American Ladies last Thursday morning. She was followed closely by Maria Madonia’s 159 and Ocie Manos’s 158 top effort.
Gy Gregory’s 115 game was the top effort during the Bumper Club, along with Dominic Fisher’s 88, and Flynt Willis’s 75 game.
Joshua Davenport recorded his new personal high game during his 226-528 youth leading series, while Colby Judge added a 201-460.
The young ladies’ side was topped by Kaylee Winslow’s 181-484, Violet Olds’ 158-429, and TJ Miller’s 143-352.
Albemarle Lanes will be hosting a couple of events in April that are sure to be exciting and fun for everyone involved. It all kicks of with Bowling Bingo for our seniors on April 14. In this version of the old party game, instead of random numbers being called to match on a game card, bowlers will use their running score from each frame to match their card.
Because a Bingo card only goes to 75, scores from 76-99 will only use the final digit, a 100 equals a 10, 175-199 can use the first 2 digits and the final digit. Clear as mud, right?
A more competitive event will be held the morning of April 18, when bowlers will compete in a Bracket Challenge. This event is for sanctioned bowlers and will use a handicap system for scoring. After everyone bowls 3 games, a single elimination bracket will be filled to be completed head-to-head until a winner is determined.
More information on both of these events can be obtained at Albemarle Lanes.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!