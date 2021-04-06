The city tournament is making its return to Albemarle Lanes, and I, for one, can not wait to see its face!
After being absent for a few years, the Elizabeth City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association will host the event to award its bowlers who make the greatest showing among competitor from the Elizabeth City association and the Outer Banks’ association.
For a number of years now, members from Elizabeth City have competed at the event put on by the Outer Banks association, and have proven to be quite successful. The most recent event had several local members earn top prize money. Now the bowlers from OBX will have the chance to return the favor.
The championship tournament, known as the ADICA-ADERJO Invitational, after the corporation which owns both bowling centers, will offer shifts on Wednesday, May 12 at 6:30, and Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16, at 10:00 and 1:00. Bowlers may choose to roll the team event or single and doubles during any of the offered times.
Entry fee for the tournament will be $30 per event, with $20 of the fee going into the prize fund, which should provide some nice cash payouts! The prize fund will be awarded on a 1:10 ratio and all money collected for the prize fund will go to that fund.
An optional fee of $20 will enter a bowler into the all-events competition and this will be offered for both handicap and scratch divisions.
The handicap for this event will be 90% of the difference in 230 and the bowler’s average, based off last season’s highest average. If a bowler is averaging 10 pins higher this season, they will use their current average.
Entries are now being accepted and will be so through May 11. I hope this turns out to be one of our best association championships in a while!
From local league action, my good friend Ronnie Barefoot stepped in the time machine and turned the dial back a couple of decades to lead the Fellowship League men with a whopping 256-698. The dreaded 7-10 split on the fill ball following a 10th frame strike in the final game, was the difference in not cracking the 700 mark. Besides for that one disappointment, a missed 10-pin in the middle of the second game was Ronnie’s only real open frame on the night. Nice bowling, Ronnie!
Paul Lacher’s 246-680, and John Bradley’s 257-629 were other men’s leaders from last week’s Fellowship outing.
The ladies’ side of Fellowship revealed Kaytee Simpson’s 188-555 leading the way, along with Brittney Krehel’s 186-531, and Taylor Lane’s 180-481.
Will Swinson’s 229-596 was enough to top the guys from Monday Night Mixed, just edging Denwood Williams’ 211-567, Boris Beatty’s 201-555, and John Turner’s 203 single game tally.
Chastity Meads’ 158-450 was tops for the Monday Night ladies, just ahead of Linda Barrett’s 168-448, Noreen Walton’s 157-443, and Bonnie Collier’s 158 game.
Lindsay Perry’s 227-649 paced the men of the Martin Luther King League, just ahead of Lake Krehel’s 231-622. Steve Spoonire’s 205-584 and Travis Clark’s 206 game earned them a little ink this week.
Lindsay Porter led the MLK ladies with her 172-448, along with Chelsea Kovack’s 147-409, Sherri Norwood’s 393 series, and Amie Wallace’s 146 game.
All-American Ladies witnessed some nice bowling last week as Ocie Manos led all with her 181 game, along with Sharon Yonek’s 164 game and a 160 game effort from Charlene Fetters.
Kolby Fowers’ 95 game led the bumpers, just ahead of Flynt Willis’s 84 and JD Barefoot’s 78.
Kaylee Winslow set a new youth girls high mark with her 521 series, including a 223 final game. Kaylee also claimed the top chocolate Easter Bunny with her 698 handicap series. Elizabeth Scaff, Veronica Spencer, and Lucas Alfaro also earned some Easter chocolate for their outstanding handicap totals.
Bryce Hawkins’ 185-530 topped the youth boys, along with Colby Judge’s 189-474, and Jacob Davenport’s 176-455.
In addition to the already discussed upcoming City Tournament, entries are still being taken for the Senior Bowling Bingo to take place next Wednesday at Noon and the Bracket Buster event for sanctioned bowlers to be held April 18.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!