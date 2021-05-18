The Elizabeth City association of the USBC 3 new champions, with by a roll-off or the result of the long 32-week season.
The coronations began with “Having Fun” outdueling 2 other quarter season winners last Monday night to earn the title for Monday Night Mixed League. Having Fun includes bowlers Chasity Meads, John Bradley, Murdock Spencer, and Stephanie Winslow.
Bradley’s 219-632 and Spencer’s 223-593 led Having Fun to the title. Other top men’s performances during the shootout included Will Swinson’s 273 initial game and Bobby Winslow’s 216 effort.
The ladies’ were topped during the Monday Night rolloff by Stephanie Winslow’s 225 game, Debbie Winslow’s 199 game and Chasity Meads’ 192 game
Martin Luther King league determined its league winner last week, but in a little less dramatic way. MLK splits its season into quarters, 8 weeks each, to award a small cash prize to each winner, but instead of a 4 team roll off, overall season wins determines its champion.
Taking home this season’s MLK championship was Team 2, including Chelsea Kovach, Donald Spencer, Tyler Hudgins, and Zach Farr.
The final week of the season saw Travis Clark lead all with a nice 247-623, ahead of Randy Cartwright’s 608 series, Zac Farr’s 601 set, and games of 240 from Steve Kight and 231 from Kalin Knight.
Mary Hill led the ladies’ side with a 167-485. Sherri Norwood finished with a 437 series to go along with Chelsea Kovach’s 168-418, and Leeann Gray’s 170 game.
All American Ladies remains the lone league to not split it season into quarters or halves, and instead rolls a 32 week marathon. Repeating as champions were the Pin Ladies, consisting of Jeanette Riggs, Maria Madonia, Mary Beasley, and Sharon Yonek.
Maria Madonia turned in the top game from the final week of All American Ladies, a 174, just ahead of Becky Hilderbrand’s 170 and Patsy Sanders’ 169.
Being the only 36-week league, Fellowship League remains as the only league from Albemarle Lanes to have not determined its season champion. Fellowship League, which routinely turns in some monster scores, saw more during week 33.
Starley Darnell dominated the high-scores report last week firing a 279-705 scratch and 296-705 handicap series. Chris Farrell trailed only Darnell, going for a 268-685. Mark Tarkington’s 682 series, and Raymond Casteel’s 265 game rounded out the Fellowship men’s leaders.
Kaytee Simpson’s 203-526 topped the ladies from Fellowship, ahead of Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 180-465, and Taylor Lane’s 169-453.
With Monday Night Mixed seeing their season come to an end last week, and with a few weeks open before Summer Leagues kick off, Albemarle Lanes will be hosting a 3-week 9-pin No Tap Tournament series.
The top five bowlers from each week will earn series points, 5-1, and the point winner after 3 weeks will earn a $50 bonus prize. Weekly winners will also earn prize money.
There is also still room to get your team in for the summer season. Weekly leagues this summer will include Monday Night Trio, Tuesday Night’s Church league, and Thursday Night’s Trophy League. The church league and the trophy league may consist of teams of men, women, and youth.
Saturday mornings will still offer the 8-pin no tap for bum[er bowlers, ages 8 and under, and youth, ages 8-18. The youth may have 4 on a team, with 1 being an adult.
If you have any questions about summer leagues, you may call me at Albemarle Lanes, 335-4213.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!