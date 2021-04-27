When I previewed the opening week of the 2021 North Carolina State Youth Bowling Championship Tournament, my initial thought was “Holy Cow; these scores are crazy!” The scores were through the roof, and this past weekend did nothing to tarnish that observation.
This past Saturday and Sunday, the middle weekend of the 3 weekend event, attracted more youth from across the state, including 8 bowlers from Albemarle Lanes who combined to enter 4 teams, along with 4 teams of doubles, and 8 singles entrants.
The local young keglers perhaps had one of the best scoring weekends any group of bowlers representing Albemarle Lanes has ever had. They turned in scores which had 17 top 10 tallies going into Sunday morning!
Bryce Hawkins led the locals going for 248-593 in singles before contributing a 246-644 to his first team entry. Hawkins ended Saturday with a 1820 scratch All-Events total (a 202 average) and 2023 with handicap, both top 10 totals.
Colby Judge was spinning some heads as well, firing a 214-563 during doubles as part of his 1679 scratch and 2237 handicap all-events. Both All-events marks are easily top 10’s, while his doubles sum was top 10 as well.
Kaylee Winslow, Colby’s doubles partner shined brightly during a 219-533 singles mark to record a 740 handicap total to be near the top of singles.
Josh Davenport celebrated his 17th birthday with one of his finest days on the lanes in recent memory recording scratch series of 530,556, and 516 to be near the top of both scratch and handicap all events, just a small handful of pins ahead of his younger brother, Jacob. The younger Davenport also stayed above the 500 mark all day, going 247-565 in singles (top 10), 200-504 in Doubles, and 181-529 in team event.
Bob Miller added his name to the top showings with a 226-579 in singles to also be flirting with a top 10.
Both Saturday teams were in the top 10 in their respective divisions. The team of “Catch Us if you Can” included Winslow, Judge, Miller, and Hawkins, while the Davenports teamed with Elizabeth Scaff and Violet Olds to make the team known as “Shirts and Skirts”.
The final weekend of the tournament is just a few days away, so once these standings go final, I’ll update the standings and hopefully some scholarship earnings. Congratulations to all our youth bowlers for a great showing!
Shifting from traveling youth to local adults, Mark Tarkington did nothing to hurt his 221 average during Fellowship League last Tuesday when he led the way with a 243-695. Jack Atland and Paul Lacher trailed on Tarkington with final marks of 231-624 and 216-621 respectively. David Ange’s 240 and Kalin Knight’s 232 were other top men’s games from Fellowship.
Kaytee Simpson’s 201-570, Brittney Krehel’s 203-555, and Bobbi-Jo Tarkington’s 178-497 led all ladies last Tuesday.
Will Swinson lit up Monday Night Mixed with a nice 245-680, finishing just ahead of Bobby Winslow’s 225-669, and John Bradley’s 222-623. Adeline Tolson’s 197 was the top ladies’ game last Monday, to go along with Debbie Winslow’s 188-492, Stephanie Winslow’s 181-491, and Noreen Walton’s 436.
Tyler Hudgins’ 224-594 was just enough to lead the Martin Luther King men, barely edging Lindsay Perry’s 225-593, and Steve Kight’s 233-591. The ladies’ side of MLK housed Sherri Norwood’s 161-473, Mary Hill’s 149-432, and Amie Wallace’s 149-407.
High games during the All American Ladies came from Charlene Fetters (182), Sharon Yonek (174), and Ocie Manos (162).
Cinco de Mayo is just a week away and Albemarle Lanes in conjunction with the local bowling association will be giving its senior and league bowlers some excitement to celebrate with our neighbors to the south.
Any seniors, ages 50 and up, may join together for a 9-pin no tap event next Wednesday at noon. The fun will begin at 11:30 though as the local lanes will be serving up a lunch of tacos and a special non-alcoholic beverage! Entry is only $10 per person!
League bowlers may enter a similar 4-game no-tap tournament at 6:30 which will feature free nachos for all entrants. Entry fee for this event will be $25 per person, and youth bowlers may enter for a chance to earn scholarship dollars.
Entries for either of these events are currently being taken at Albemarle Lanes.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!