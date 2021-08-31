Being a fan of the North Carolina Tarheels, I often joke with kids wearing a Duke t-shirt, that we do not allow such profanity in our establishment. This week’s article places its focus on another profane word to bowlers, especially area league bowlers; practice!
My first tip for local bowlers getting ready for the new season — get in the building! It is no exaggeration that I can probably count on one hand the number of weekly league bowlers I see during the week outside of their league time, and the majority of those are senior bowlers who come in on specific days.
When you do make it to practice, remember why you are there; to practice. But, I know, practice can be boring, so here are some ways to add some fun to your practice time while adding a bit of a challenge to your time on the lanes.
Our pinsetters at Albemarle Lanes are not equipped with the technology to program in specific spares to practice continuously, but there are a few ways to still get in some quality spare shooting time.
One way is to try to hit the 6/10 without hitting the 3 pin. Then try to hit the 4/7 without hitting the 2 pin. Next, move onto the 3 pin without hitting the headpin (you can hit the 6/10 also). Then go for 2 pin without hitting the headpin. Finally, end the game by hitting the pocket. If you fail to achieve any of these on the way to the pocket shot, you must start over!
The next challenge is called the race to 10. In this game the goal is to take the right number of pins out of a full rack. Start by trying to pick off the 7 and 10 pins and so on. Getting two is tough, so I would just go from a single count to the 3 count, a little easier.
The next is to shoot each single-pin spare across the rack. This one takes some honesty on the bowler’s part. Remember, the local house can not program the lanes for a specific pin, so you have to be your own judge as to if you made that 8 pin. To add a little more challenge to this game, shoot the single pins from left to right and make yourself start over if you miss.
Another game that has been around for a while is low score. Pins have to be scored on every shot. A first ball gutter ball is scored as a strike and a second ball but contacting a pin is an automatic spare. A perfect game would be 20, but a nice game would be anything below 50.
Scotch doubles is a fun way to practice spares. In this variant, doubles partners alternate rolls, so each team member is rolling their teammate’s spare attempt. The goal in this practice game is to team-up for a clean game. It might take a few games, but scotch doubles can be a lot of fun.
So, these are a few ways to make practice a little more challenging and fun, so get on those lanes and practice!
Going into the last week of the summer league, Monday Night trio faced a 4-game spread between first and third. I’ll have the final results from Monday night by next week’s column, but the scores were nice in week 12 of 13 as Randy Cartwright had the pins spinning to the tune of a 252-679, while Will Swinson followed with a 225-655, Garry Williams fired a 238-651 and Travis Clark added a 234 game.
Stephanie Winslow’s 178-510 landed on top of the ladies scores from Monday night, ahead of Karen Ashley’s 174-445 and Chasity Meads’ 155-428.
The Thursday morning All-American Ladies returned to action last week as the first league to initiate the 21-22 season. Ocie Manos was in mid-season form leading the ladies with a 172 game, just ahead of Sheryl White’s 157 and Patsy Sanders’ 156.
As has become tradition in Albemarle Lanes, the preseason tournament was held this past weekend with a surprise entrant taking the top prize. Unexpectedly, Ben Hawkins entered the back doors of the lanes just before start time and entered the field like Doink the Clown entering the Royal Rumble! Ben posted a 695 handicap total on Friday night, then held on to edge Mark Tarkington’s 694 on Saturday. Tarkington was bowling with a zero handicap, his prize for averaging 222 last season. Tarkington took second in the men’s handicap division and first in the scratch.
Patsy Sanders’ 650 took the women’s top prize just ahead of Charlene Fetters’ 645.
The youth league began its registration period on Saturday and will continue with the same next week. New potential youth members may come in this Saturday from 9-12, pay their $25 membership, and bowl until noon for no additional fee.
Returning youth bowlers will face the challenge of a Bowl Your Average marathon beginning at 10:00. Using last year’s final average, bowlers will see who can go the farthest with games meeting or exceeding average.
Fellowship League will start its new season tonight at 7:20, followed by MLK’s kickoff this Thursday at 6:30. While Fellowship has a full house of 12 teams, MLK still has a team spot remaining available. Monday Night Mixed, which begins next week, has space remaining for a few teams. Anyone wanting to fill any of these spaces can give me a call at the lanes.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!