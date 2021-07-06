In 1988, North Carolina passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act allowing Indian tribes to open the first casinos in North Carolina. Today the Cherokee tribe operates casinos in Cherokee and Murphy; both a considerable ride from the comforts of Pasquotank County!
Elizabeth City bowlers no longer have to make the trip across the Tar Heel state to enjoy the thrills of the casino with the beginning of Saturday Casino Bowling at Albemarle Lanes.
A buy in fee of only $20 gets the bowler 3 games of 9-pin no tap bowling and, with the help of three colored pins on each lane, the chance to win part of that entry fee back. With a colored head pin, the bowler can earn from $1 to $15 for tossing a 10-pin strike. Get half the value for scoring a 9-pin strike.
Bowlers also earn immediate payments for spare conversions including a colored pin, and even more of a prize for converting pre-determined splits. At the end of the first game, one lucky bowler will roll 5 shots to create a poker hand. Various hands earn certain prize values. This past Saturday, one bowler rolled counts of 6,8,9,7 before striking on the final roll to make a “straight” poker hand and earn a $10 prize.
A poker hand of 5 Aces — five one pin shots, could earn a hefty $1000 prize! Everyone bowling this past weekend earned cash.
The Casino Bowling game will take place each Saturday during the month of July at Albemarle Lanes. Everyone is invited to enter, except for sanctioned youth bowlers. You do not have to be a league bowler to play.
One person who was not playing around last Tuesday during the weekly 4-game event was Garry Williams. During the bowl 4, drop your low game 9-pin no tap, Williams claimed three of the top 4 games on the night, going 300, 278, and 265 to take the first prize purse.
Jeff Barefoot shot a 215-233-236 to earn the second place prize. Mark Tarkington’s 277 and Christopher Vinson’s 264 were the other top scores of the night.
The 4-game series will continue tonight (Tuesday) with a 4-game sweeper where bowlers will roll 4 games and add a handicap to make a 4-game total. Bowlers may compete on a scratch or handicap basis, or pay a little more to enter both divisions.
Random Lane assignments will be made at 6:20 prior to a 6:30 start time at Albemarle Lanes.
Monday Night Trio continued to put up some big numbers last week, led by Lake Krehel’s 256-667 followed closely by Will Swinson’s 243-665, and Zach Farr’s 234-658. John Bradley’s 211-624 and Garry Williams’ 216-612 rounded out the top scores from the men.
Stephanie Winslow’s 213-571 topped the ladies last Monday, to go along with Chasity Meads’ 441 series, Karen Ashley’s 165-438, and Suzie Ange’s 171 game.
Thursday Night’s Trophy League has also been a success this summer. Last week. Wilson Bateman’s 221-584 topped the men, just ahead of Christopher Vinson’s 191-557, and Ben Hawkins’ 188-529. Duane Marx also added a 188 game.
Bess Scott led the ladies with a 156-405, to go along with Bree Loftus’s 147-397, Kathy Wheeler’s 369 series, and Sabrina Morris’s 142 game.
Logan and Cameron Wenninger led the youth with tallies of 108-290 and 70-151 respectively.
Chris Vinson’s 262-685, Bryce Hawkins’ 237-661, and Chelly Fisher’s 155-405 led the adults during the Summer Crazy 8 league, while Josh Davenport’s 300 game highlighted his 776 series to lead the youth.
Josh Hughes’s 241-646 and Colby Judge’s 276-620 trailed only Davenport on the boy’s side, while Kaylee Winslow’s 238-681, and Violet Olds’ 264-619 topped the young ladies.
It is time for league bowlers to be planning their team’s return to league play in the fall. The league sign-up book is ready for returning teams to claim their spots for the fall season. Returners will have the next 2 weeks, before Albemarle Lanes will begin helping to fill vacant team spots.
Returning team captains may call the center at 335-4213 to re-enter their teams.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!