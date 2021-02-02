For the past few months, the local senior bowlers have enjoyed some type of tournament.
This month the event was mystery scotch doubles, and it drew the largest collection of entrants yet!
In Scotch doubles, bowlers take turns alternating shots to make a single game score. In game one of the four-game event, the bowlers used a single 9-pin no tap game to get the blood flowing and the muscles a little warmer.
That game awarded gift certificates to the top men and ladies. Emma Evans took top honors with a 176, followed by Debbie Winslow’s 167 and Ginger Latham’s 166.
The men’s no tap game was won by Bobby Winslow with a 252 and Lander Latham’s 210.
The second game started the Mystery Scotch Doubles with everyone’s partner being randomly drawn prior to the start. Debbie Winslow and Myron Simpson teamed for a best 170 game, followed by Jeanette Hodge and Ed McPherson’s 152 and Ginger Lathan and Blair Price’s 137.
Game three paired bowlers of the same gender. Ed McPherson and Lander Latham teamed for a 184, while Debbie Winslow and Ginger Latham took the ladies division with a 141. Debbie Regal and Myron Simpson added a nice 168 game to take overall 2nd place.
To wrap up the event, the field closed with one more game of mixed doubles. Debbie Winslow and Blair Price bullied through the pins for an impressive 223 effort, easily distancing themselves from Ginger Latham and Myron Simpson’s 141 and Carol Hodge and Wynn McCallister’s 136.
The next Senior event will be held on Wednesday, February 24 at Noon. This event will be a casino bowl where bowlers will have a chance to win gift certificates through out the day, not just by posting a big score. More details of this event will be available soon.
The Albemarle Senior Games will go virtual this year. Entries were mailed out about a week ago. There is a limited number of entry forms at Albemarle Lanes. Deadline to enter is February 15, and the games will be held during the months of March — May.
From the local leagues last week, Stephen Marshall turned in the top series of the week, leading Fellowship League with an impressive 245-651. Mark Tarkington wasn’t far off the beat, posting his own 238-636. Derrick Spruill added a 237-626, adding to a 713 hanicapped evening! Jevon Simpson’s 247 game was the single game effort of the night.
The ladies’ side of Fellowship found Brittney Krehel’s 188-511 at the top along with Kaytee Simpson’s 198-498, and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 170-471.
Randy Cartwright continued his hot month of January, going for a nice 247-633 during Martin Luther King action. Fred Hill had heads spinning as well, firing a 237-559, equating to a 290-718 handicap total. Steve Spoonire’s 545 series and Travis Clark’s 226 game closed the men’s leaders of MLK.
MLK’s ladies were led by Sherri Norwood’s 158-424, Brenda Marx’s 161-418, and Elizabeth Scott’s 142-383.
Murdock Spencer had a big night to lead Monday Night Mixed to the tune of a 222-625 scratch, 266-757 handicap session. Will Swinson followed Spencer with a 214-614, while Randy Cartwright added a 234-610. Bobby Winslow’s and John Bradley’s matching 227 games were tops behind Cartwright’s 234 game.
Debbie Winslow’s 178-507 paced the ladies from Monday Night Mixed, just ahead of Stephanie Winslow’s 176-506, and Linda Barrett’s 177-454.
All American Ladies had a thin turn out last Thursday morning after confusion of a possible cancellation. Maria Madonia’s 173-460 led the way though, followed by Barbara Purcell’s 162-398, and Mary Beasley’s 128-368.
Top bumper bowler scores were rolled by JD Barefoot (89), Dominic Fisher (79), and Blanie Byrum (68).
Bob Miller’s 245-520 topped the youth guys, followed by Colby Judge’s 192-502, and Joshua Davenport’s 201-491.
Kaylee Winslow rolled the first 5 strikes of the morning enroute a young ladies’ best 234-518, ahead of Elizabeth Scaff’s 155-406, TJ Miller’s 336 series and Violet Old’s 140 game.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling, and please wear a mask!