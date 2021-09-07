I have had a great time over the years sharing bowling news and tips with my reading audience. My first stint as the bowling columnist was way back in the 1900’s. I remember that because it ended not long after Ben was born in the fall of 2000.
My second stint began with a social media tease that I would be returning to a job I never thought I would fill again. A number of folks thought that meant I was returning to the classroom, to which I quickly replied a big fat NO!
But, as they say, all good things must come to an end, so if you haven’t figured it out yet, today will mark my final day as the bowling columnist for The Daily Advance. This decision was made recently when I decided it was time to put a little more time into my “me” time and take a small step back from the world of bowling. I also dropped my role as the association manager for the leagues of Albemarle Lanes.
Over the years, I have watched the game of bowling transform in many different ways; some better and more accepted than others. The advancement of bowling ball technology was good to a certain extent. From plastic and rubber to urethane was the first step I lived through.
Bowlers still wanted even more hook ability so the “Hook in a Box” era began with the discovery of reactive resin, which when polished, could travel farther down the lane before making a violent turn to the pocket and striking like a grenade!
But still, bowlers wanted more! I recently read an article discussing the desire of most elite athletes to face the greatest competition and the toughest conditions. I do not see this with weekly league bowlers. Instead of a difficult condition, most want a condition or pattern that lends itself to crazy scores.
In my best days, I would go home after a league of shooting 650 and feel good about my night. Now that same outcome will get a roll of the eyes by some. The funny thing to me is it’s never the bowler’s fault. It must be the lanes!
I have had it confirmed recently that maybe Albemarle Lanes is not the worst bowling center around as some would scream. My 2 sons, Ben and Bryce recently started attending ECU and joined a league in Greenville. They’ve both been grounded, going from 180 averages at home, to sub 150’s in the land of the Pirates. Yet, they share that the level and direction of the complaints in Greenville is deflected from poor lane conditions to the long line and slow service at the snack bar!
There, now that I have taken on the image of the Southern Baptist preacher and stepped on some toes of the back pew, let’s take one more look at last week’s league scores.
The week began with Monday Night’s summer Trio League closing out its summer edition with the team of Chris Farrell, Krista Farrell, Zach Farr, with the help of subs, Lake and Brittney Krehel, taking home the champions’ purse.
Chris Farrell and Lake Krehel dominated the 1 vs 2 position round match going 235-649 and 233-647 respectively for the eventual champs. Will Swinson wasn’t far off the pace, going for a 237-636, while David Ange punched the high game ticket with a nice 245 effort.
On the ladies’ side, Chastity Meads’ 177-510 led all just ahead of Stephanie Winslow’s 189-501 and my fellow bulldog lover, Karen Ashley, tallying a 169-461.
Tuesday night saw the return of Fellowship League, where the big boys come out to play. As is the case on many nights, Mark Tarkington led the way with a 232-672, just ahead of Woody Heckstall’s 232-654, Lindsay Perry’s 268-627, and Stephen Marshall’s 246 game.
Kaytee Simpson revealed the form which has made her one of the top lady bowlers in the Albemarle region when she fired an opening week 214-612. Bobbi Jo Tarkington followed with a 210-544, just ahead of Debbie Winslow’s 183-486.
Thursday night’s Martin Luther King league kicked off last week and what an opening week they had, led by Chris Farrell’s 254-705, Steve Spoonire’s 268-655 and Lindsay Perry’s 233-648.
Chelsea Kovach topped the MLK ladies with a 157-442, just ahead of Michelle Pritchard’s 146-415, and Judy Snyder’s 149-399. Sherri Norwood added a 148 single game.
Thursday Morning’s All American Ladies witnessed high games from Maria Madonia (190), Patsy Sanders (180), and Ocie Manos (148).
The youth bowlers had a Bowl Your Average tournament where after 3 games of qualifying, 3 bowlers remained by exceeding their average for the first set. Josh Hughes was eliminated in the fourth game, then after Violet Olds and Jacob Davenport both covered average in the fifth game, neither made their score to beat in the final game.
The result was Violet taking first place by missing her average by 14 pins, while Jacob missed by 16 pins. Jacob had the high game of the day, a 203, and his 587 during games 3-5 was his new personal high series.
Youth league will begin its season this Saturday at 10:00. There still remains space for bowlers under 18 years of age, including the bumper program for kids 3-8.
Another big event coming to Albemarle Lanes will be nationally known coach Ron Clifton visiting on October 3 to offer instruction to small groups of bowlers. Clifton has coached several top bowlers from across the nation including tour champions Kyle Troup and Marianne DiRupo. Bowlers may sign up for sessions of 2 hours each at 10:00am or 12:30 pm. Costs per bowler will be $60 for instruction and $15 for lineage during the clinic time.
So now, for the final time and until we meet again, good luck and good bowling!