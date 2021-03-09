Last week I shared the dangers of wet bowling shoes. This week I’d like to share some information on another way a bowler’s shoes can become a hazard.
For league bowlers, how many times have you started your night with a clean environment, then by the end of the night, discovered that your pair of lanes were powdered down?” Powder on the computer console, the floor, the lane approach, the concourse . . . everywhere.
Powder is sometimes used on the bowling hand to prevent it from sticking in the ball. Additionally, sometimes it is used on the shoe to promote a better slide. Is powder even allowed on the shoe? Does it matter where powder is placed in the bowling circle?
Absolutely! The rules dealing with foreign substances on the ball are infringed upon more than any other in the sport. So let’s set the record straight.
According to USBC rule number 12, nothing may be applied to a bowler’s shoes which may leave a residue on the approach, affecting the delivery and slide of another bowler. Commercial products like Easy Slide may be used, but they must be wiped off after use to avoid leaving the residue behind.
Too often bowlers don’t wipe the powder off, or they place it in the bowling circle, usually on top of the computer console or in a seat. The powder eventually gets blown around and onto the floor. The result is that someone steps in it, and it ends up on the lane approach.
More concerning are bowlers, usually non league members, who will either intentionally just put the powder on the floor for them to step in, or will turn the powder bottle right over on their shoe, leaving a trail on the concourse for others to walk through.
None of this is done with bad intentions in mind and is simply done as a result of a lack of understanding in the danger this could cause.
Mark Tarkington led the way on Tuesday during Fellowship League with a 265-649, just ahead of David Ange’s 237-646, John Bradley’s 212-612, and Cris Farrell’s 214 game.
Kaytee Simpson’s 192-539 led the Fellowship ladies along with Brittney Krehel’s 166-473, Taylor Lane’s 165-418, and Brenda Marx’s 173 game.
John Turner’s 211-589 topped the Monday Night Mixed League, just ahead of Boris Beatty’s 233-580, Will Swinson’s 202-569, and Denwood Williams’ 223 game.
Debbie Winslow topped the ladies from last Monday night with a total of 204-520, along with Stephanie Winslow’s 183-480, Jennifer Wilis’s 479 series, and Karen Ashley’s 186 game.
Mary Beasley led the All American Ladies for the 2nd consecutive week with a 166 top game, followed by Charlene Fetters’ 163, and Pat Dooley’s 160 high game.
Chris Farrell’s 235-591 topped the Martin Luther King men, along with Lindsay Perry’s 201-574, Travis Clark’s 215-566, and Terrance Riddick’s 214 game.
Mary Hill’s 153-429 set the pace for the ladies from MLK, just ahead of Amie Wallace’s 165-427, Sherri Norwood’s 145-411, and Lindsay Porter’s 156 game.
Brandon Jackson’s 224-540 led the guys of the youth league, just ahead of Colby Judge’s 190-533, and Bryce Hawkins’ 200-523.
On the young ladies’ side, it was Kaylee Winslow on top with a 165-443, along with Violet Olds’ 119-340, and Liviah Willis’s 102-284..
A number of our local youth traveled to Wilmington this past weekend for the sectional level of the National Pepsi Youth Championships. Hopefully, I’ll have these results by next week.
Flynt Willis had the high game for the bumper bowlers with a 94, just ahead of Gy Gregory’s 90, and Dominic Fisher’s 89.
The area seniors will be back at it again tomorrow with another 7-8-9 pin no tap event. Everything will start at noon, and no league affiliation is required. The only requirement is the desire to have fun while trying to win Albemarle Lanes Gift Certificates, and maybe even some free bowling along the way!
Until next week, good luck and good bowling, and Happy Birthday, Mom!