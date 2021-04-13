I’ve noticed recently league scores have been down a little recently.
I can speak from first hand knowledge that nothing has been changed with the lane machine or the oil pattern; or has it?
A few weeks ago, Albemarle Lanes was witnessing some nice scores across all leagues; even the youth bowlers were getting into the action, boom, the weather got colder and all of a sudden things were different. All this leaves me scratching my head and thinking of the famous Ric Flair quote, “What’s causing all of this?”
Lane machines, cleaners, oil, and even the lanes change with the temperature, so when the temperature goes from 70 to 50 in a less than 24 hour period, given the same oil program, bowlers are going to see a difference.
As the temperature drops, the viscosity and density of the oil increases which affects lane oiling machines, especially those with wicks, which as you guessed it, the local house uses.
If the conditioner or lane machine is not kept at normal room temperature, or if stored near a cold wall, the oil will “thicken” and impede the wicking action which reduces conditioner flow onto the lane. As it gets colder, the capillaries in wicks shrink, also restricting flow. Therefore the oil pattern that you started out with at the end of the warmer night might not be the same oil pattern as the night the weather got colder.
John Bradley continued his way back to form, leading the men from Fellowship League with a 257-644. Jevon Simpson trailed only Bradley during a 231-643, while David Ange added a 236-614, and Ty Chesson struck for a 233 high game.
Kaytee Simpson’s 200-556 topped the Fellowship ladies, joining Brittney Krehel’s 175-494, Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 408 series, and Taylor Lane’s 170 game.
Chris Farrell found the pocket enough to lead Martin Luther King’s men with a 236-626, just ahead of John Turner’s 214-600, Murdock Spencer’s 556 series, and Lindsay Perry’s 224 top game.
The ladies from MLK were paced by Sherri Norwood’s 221-510 (both personal season highs), Mary Hill’s 169-428, and Brenda Marx’s 163-419.
The house’s only all ladies league, the All American Ladies saw Maria Madonia’s 184-466, Stella Miller’s 188-454, Sharon Yonek’s 160-453, and Patsy Sanders’ 164 game top all.
Will Swinson’s 229-596 led the way for the men from Monday Night Mixed. Denwwod Williams’ 211-567 trailed only Swinson’s leading scores, followed by Boris Beatty’s 555 series, and John Turner’s 203 game.
Chastity Meads’ 158-450 led the ladies last Monday, along with Linda Barrett’s 168-448, Noreen Walton’s 443 series, and Bonnie Collier’s 158 game.
Bryce Hawkins’ 206-582 led the youth bowlers from Saturday, followed by Jacob Davenport’s 193-546, Joshua Davenport’s 171-478, and Bob Miller’s 190 top game.
Kaylee Winslow had another nice weekend on the young ladies’ side going for a 181-490, to finish ahead of Elizabeth Scaff’s 142-406 and Violet Olds’ 132-380.
The local seniors will return to their monthly senior event tomorrow (Wednesday) when they return for some Bowling Bingo. Bowling Bingo is different from the fun parlor game we remember with the big cage or blower randomly dispensing little balls with numbers like the lottery machine.
In Bowling Bingo the number generator is the bowler! Each bowler will try to match each of their frame’s scores to the numbers on their Bingo card.
But wait, a Bingo card only goes to 75, so a score of 76-99 a bowler may mark off each of the 2 digits and a score over 100, scores 101-175, the bowler marks off the final 2-digit number (1-75), and scores of 176-199, will mark the first 2-digit score AND the final digit. I can already see, this is going to be fun!
This weekend Albemarle Lanes will host a pair of Bracket Challenge tournaments with the youth pairing-up on Saturday after their league session and the adults going on Sunday morning, beginning at 10 am.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!