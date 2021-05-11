The local youth bowlers of celebrated the completion of a great season with an opportunity not often extended to the general population, a glimpse behind the curtains of Albemarle Lanes.
There was no smoke or a giant screen as there is for the Great Oz, but the unique experience was not without excitement, from the youngest bumper bowler, to the a slightly older parents who joined the journey.
The first thing they noticed was the noise! As my main man, The Grinch, would exclaim, “Oh the noise, noise, noise!” and as if the pins rattling around wasn’t enough, then the ball came through! Boom! Crash!
“I liked how the balls went around in circles“ said an excited 4-year old JD Barefoot, one of the bumper bowlers, of at least a 3-generation bowling family.
The tour almost didn’t happen as about an hour earlier, a curious squirrel wandered into the wrong place on a nearby powerline, leaving the bowling center in the dark for a while!
The celebration started with a hearty breakfast featuring an array of breakfast biscuits from a local eatery also known for their Cajun fried chicken, along with doughnuts, pastries, fresh fruit and choice of juices.
Trophies were next on the agenda with every young bowler being recognized for their top performance of the season, along with the high averages from Kaylee Winslow and Bryce Hawkins, most improved bowlers Veronica Spencer, Rylee Lane, and Colby Judge, as well as the league champions from the season, Josh Hughes and Bryce Hawkins. The singles tournament from a week ago awarded Jacob Davenport, Violet Olds, and Elizabeth Scaff. Colby Judge was also awarded the championship trophy from the recent Bracket Buster Tournament.
The kids then combined all their special event formats for a Moonlight, Red Head Pin, Crazy-8 for all to put the wraps on one of the best youth seasons we’ve had in some time!
The inflated scoring saw Bryce Hawkins toss games of 264 and 262 as part of his 717 series, while long-time state tournament teammates Jacob Davenport (229-667) and Joshua Davenport (246-652) combined for 50 strikes between them!
Violet Olds led the young ladies, going strong for a nice 236-625, just ahead of Elizabeth Scaff’s 225-617, and TJ Miller’s 257-578.
Adding to the excitement was parent, Kris Lane, rolling the lone 300 game of the morning. Even with the 8-count strike allowance, Kris still claimed 8 official strikes.
The bumper kids found amazing success during the Crazy 8 scoring feast as Dominic Fisher claimed a 227 single high game, along with JD Barefoot’s 126 and Blaine Byrum’s 117.
The youth will take a few weeks off before returning for the annual Crazy-8 league which allows one adult per team along with 3 youth members. The summer league will begin on Saturday, June 5, at 10:00.
Results from the front of the house were topped by Will Swnson’s 266-668 last Monday, along with Murdock Spencer’s 224-620, and Randy Cartwright’s 235-602 during Monday Night Mixed.
Debbie Winslow’s 192-526 led the ladies from Monday Night, just ahead of Stephanie Winslow’s 191-514, Linda Barrett’s 483 series, and Noreen Walton’s 173 top game.
Mark Tarkington’s 245-689 from Fellowship, followed by Lake Krehel’s 246-679, Chris Farrell’s 626 series and Ty Chesson’s top game, a 247, ruled the roost from Tuesday night.
The ladies side of Fellowship was topped by Kaytee Simpson’s 179-529, Brittney Krehel’s 196-516, and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 224-504. Bobbi Jo’s 224 was the top ladies game of last week.
Martin Luther King league was paced by Zach Farr’s 224-606, just ahead of Chris Farrell’s 235-604, Randy Cartwright’s 210-589, and Kalin Knight’s 222 game.
Mary Hill’s 163-422 topped the MLK ladies, just ahead of Chelsea Kovach’s 403 series, Brenda Marx’s 151-402 night, and Lindsay Porter’s 140 game.
Sheryl White’s 180 game easily led the ladies from Thursday morning’s All American Ladies. Maria Madonia’s 161 and Patsy Sanders’ 160 followed.
The local city tournament is slated to begin tomorrow night, but this still remains to be seen as entries have been slow to come in. Shifts were slated to be rolled tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday of this week.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!