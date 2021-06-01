Five members of the Albemarle Lanes youth bowling program were confirmed as winners of seven scholarships based on their recent performance at the North Carolina State USBC Championship Tournament held in Mooresville.
Bob Miller and Bryce Hawkins split a $90 award check as the result of their 2nd place finish in Division I doubles. The duo tallied a 1403 3-game, handicap total.
Hawkins pocketed another $12 for his 10th place handicap all-events 2144 total.
Colby Judge was another youth bowler to pick up two checks. His 743 in singles, division 3, was good enough for a 15th place award of $12, while his 2237 handicap all events earned an additional $35.
Jacob Davenport added another $25 to his growing scholarship account by posting a 751, 11th place finish in Division 3 singles.
Joshua Davenport rounded out the locals’ money bag with a 2193 for an 8th place handicap all-events and an $18 award.
In all, youth bowlers from across the state bagged $13,650 in scholarships. All earned financial aid will be deposited in each bowlers’ SMART account. SMART, standing for Scholarship Management and Account Reporting for Tenpins, is a way for youth bowlers to prepare for advancing their education, without affecting their amateur status and college eligibility.
Once the student graduates from high school and enters college, they can request their SMART funds be sent to their college and be applied to their bill.
Speaking of SMART, good luck to the local bowlers who will be making the trip up the canal to Pinboys at the Beach for the 2nd Annual Thomas Damon Memorial Scholarship Tournament. I hope to be able to report additional winnings in next week’s story.
The adult leagues will officially wrap up tonight with the four-team roll-off to determine the Fellowship League champions. Good luck to the teams competing for that jackpot.
Last week several Fellowship League bowlers submitted some nice scores to end their regular season...Jevon Simpson had the high mark for the men, going strong for a 240-681, finishing ahead of Chris Farrell’s 227-639, Lindsay Perry’s 608, and Jeffery Barefoot’s 223 game.
Kaytee Simpson’s 258-560 was top for the ladies. Her 258 was the highest game recorded by a female in Albemarle Lanes this season. Taylor Lane also had some heads spinning during her 209 as part of her 479 series. Brittney Krehel’s 202-486 closed out the ladies’ highs and made Tuesday on of those rare occasions where three females fired games over 200 during the same league session.
Summer leagues will kick off this coming Thursday with the first night of the Summer Trophy League. Practice balls will begin at 6:30. The team currently has 8 teams, but still has room to expand if anyone wants to enter a team.
The Monday Night Trio will begin next Monday, also at 6:30. That league is currently at 11 teams, so still has space for an additional team of three and has one team needing an individual to join them.
Interested bowlers may stop by or give me a call at the lanes, 335-4213, and I will sign you up!
Until next week good luck and good bowling!