Albemarle Lanes hosted a pair of events last week appealing to the enjoyment of its youth league bowlers as well as its weekly senior population.
On Wednesday, 28 senior bowlers took to the lanes for a new experience, bowling bingo. The event which combined the old 5x5 grid of numbers with the scoring of their bowling game saw about 5 bowlers match a bingo on their card.
Bowlers who covered 5-block bingos were awarded $5 gift certificates, a 4 corner card claimed a free-game pass, as did a red head pin strike! Add in about a half dozen door prizes, and most folks left proclaiming this to be the best senior event yet!
The next event for the seniors will be a Cinco de Mayo No-Tap Fiesta on May 5. This celebration will include free tacos and even a special beverage, just for that day!
The week ended with the youth bowlers using their league play as a qualifier for a special bracket event featuring 9 bowlers being placed in a head-to-head bracket.
The first round witnessed the 9-seed, Patrick Morgan, upset the 8-seed, Kaylee Winslow, 234-215, before falling to the top seed, TJ Miller, 234-203. Other 2nd round matches saw #4 Bryce Hawkins, top #5 Rylee Lane, 230-189, #2 Bob Miller take down #7 Jacob Davenport, 233-171, and #3 Colby Judge defeat #6 Joshua Davenport, 213-182.
The semi-finals witnessed Hawkins come from behind to upset the top seed, TJ Miller, 235-232, and Colby Judge cruise past Bob Miller, 254-231. The finals saw both competitors roll their low-game of the day, as Judge defeated Hawkins, 214-197. The youth bowlers put on a great show for the weekend visitors coming through Albemarle Lanes on Saturday! Several weekend visitors stopped by to enjoy the excellent bowling on display by the youth.
In the adult league world, Bobby Winslow and Mark Tarkington lit up the pins during Fellowship League, going for 267-718 and 276-711 respectively. Chris Farrell’s 232-654 closely followed, along with Terrance Riddck’s 247 high game effort.
Bobbi Jo Tarkington went for 214-544 to lead the ladies from Fellowship, along with Kaytee Simpson’s 199-541, and Brittney Krehel’s 185-511.
Fellowship League was not the only loop to post a 700-plus series last week, as Will Swinson opened the week with his own 242-701 during Monday Night Mixed. Denwood Williams followed with a 209-575, just ahead of John Turner’s 574 series and Woody Heckstall’s 207 game.
Stephanie Winslow’s 170-482 led the ladies from Monday Night, just ahead of Chasity Meads’ 167-446, Sharon Hoffler’s 165-437, and Dellie Spaulding’s 165 top game.
Randy Cartwright led the way last Thursday during the Martin Luther King league with a 209-588. He was joined on the leaderboard by Steve Spoonire’s 210-585 and Korey Gregory’s 213-572.
The ladies’ side of MLK action was topped by Mary Hill’s 190-511, Sherri Norwood’s 171-468, and Lindsey Porter’s 166-444.
Traffic was thick at the top of the Albemarle Rollers as Maria Madonia (167), Ocie Manos (166), and Patsy Sanders (163) submitted top games.
Dominic Fisher’s 99 game along with Gy Gregory’s 85 and JD Barefoot’s 67 were tops among the bumper bowlers.
TJ Miller had a nice morning for the youth girls, leading the way with a 171-436, just ahead of Kaylee Winslow’s 168-431.
Bryce Hawkins was the top guy during youth league with his 211-578 just ahead of Bob Miller’s 233-573, and Colby Judge’s 220-538. This week marked the first time I can remember the youth league having 3 guys to both shoot a 200 game and a 500 series. Nice bowling guys.
The youth bowlers will take the week off this weekend as they take their show on the road to compete in the North Carolina State Youth Championship Tournament in Mooresville. Across Saturday and Sunday, they will enter 4 teams along with 8 bowlers entering both singles and doubles events. Good luck to the youth in this event.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling.