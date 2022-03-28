CAMDEN — Coming into Saturday afternoon's road game against the Camden Bruins, the Currituck baseball team had two separate winning streaks at stake.
The Knights were riding six wins in a row, including a tight 4-3 win over Camden four days earlier, and they had eight consecutive victories over the Bruins dating back to 2016.
Cody Ives, Jaden Clark and the rest of the Camden baseball team put an end to both as the Bruins shut out Currituck 4-0 Saturday, in a game rescheduled from Friday, to end a six-year drought against the neighboring county high school.
“We’ve always seen them as being pretty high in the area in baseball, so it shows us where we’re at here at Camden,” Bruins head coach Hunter Lowe said. “We’re making strides to get better every day and especially where we were in the past four years, we’ve definitely made a step in the right direction.”
Lowe also noted that the team was one hit away from either tying it or taking the lead in the final inning at Currituck on Tuesday.
Ives, known as “Mr. Consistent” by Lowe, played the biggest role in the win pitching five scoreless innings on 98 pitches.
Outside of hitting Currituck’s Jackson Ellyson with a pitch on the second at-bat of the game, Ives had a clean first two innings, striking out three in the process.
The third inning was where he had to battle the most with Crile Crisler opening the frame up with a single to right field and Blayze Moore bunting his way on for runners on first and second and nobody out.
Will Brumsey, the Knights’ starting pitcher, then attempted a sacrifice bunt, but Ives fielded it and threw to third base for a force out to thwart the attempt.
After walking Ethan Thomas on eight pitches to load the bases, Ives got out of the one-out jam by striking out Ellyson and forcing a pop-up caught by second baseman Dylan Jones, who fought the wind on a gusty afternoon to haul it in.
It was a 27-pitch effort in the third to keep the game scoreless and his counterpart would throw the same amount of pitches in the bottom of the inning.
Camden (5-3, 2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference), however, got itself on the board in that time.
Jacori Sutton led off the inning by getting plunked and with one out, he stole second base in the middle of Ives’ at-bat and then advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Ives hit the seventh pitch he faced to third base to score Sutton and take a 1-0 lead as the right-handed pitcher made it to second base after a bad throw to first.
Brumsey kept the damage to just one run for the inning as he eventually got the third out with runners on the corners.
Currituck (6-3, 3-1 NCC) once again made Ives throw more than 20 pitches in the next half inning, but Ives’ only blemish in the fourth was a two-out walk.
The Bruins then tacked on two more runs to their lead in the bottom of the fourth when Wes Hyatt led off with a walk and Bradley Elias’ sacrifice bunt attempt turned into an overthrow from Brumsey to put both runners in scoring position.
After Dylan Jones was walked to load the bases with nobody out, Currituck head coach Justin Hill had catcher Ethan Thomas take his gear off and pitch in relief of Brumsey.
Jason Upton came up with a big single to left field for Thomas’ first batter faced, scoring one run and nearly two, but a good relay to home plate ended with Elias being tagged for the first out.
Still, Camden got another run home after Sutton sacrifice bunted runners into scoring position and Robbie Beckner hit an infield single to shortstop to score Jones for a 3-0 lead.
“Just putting pressure on them and taking advantage of mistakes by the other team,” Lowe said.
Camden only needed three hits total in the three innings it scored.
Another mishap defensively for the Knights came in the bottom of the fifth when Thomas struck out Jaden Clark to lead off the inning, but the ball hit the dirt and Clark made it to first base safely.
It immediately came back to bite Currituck as Cillian Doran launched the first pitch deep into left field for an RBI double to score Clark all the way from first. The insurance run put the Bruins up 4-0.
“I told the guys we got beat today in every phase of the game,” Hill said. “We got out-pitched, we got out-defended. They made all the plays, we didn't. We made a lot of mistakes.”
Ives’ day on the mound was done after the top of the fifth as he didn’t allow a run, allowed just three hits and two walks, and he struck out six.
Clark pitched the sixth and seventh innings for Camden, giving up a walk in the sixth and just a long leadoff double from Currituck’s Moore in the seventh.
He struck out Thomas and Ellyson back-to-back to end the game as the Knights were held scoreless in a game for the first time this season.
“They’re a good pitching team,” Hill said. “Those two, Ives and Clark, are going to limit your opportunities, but when you get them, you have to take advantage of them and we didn’t.”