CAMDEN — The Camden baseball team had their Cinderella season come to an unexpected early end on a cold and very windy night at Camden County High School Tuesday. East Bladen High School made the long trip from Elizabethtown, NC, and stopped the Bruins by the final score of 11-5 in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 2A state baseball playoffs.
The Eagles, the No. 31 seed of the 2A east, collected 11 hits against three Camden pitchers while making the most of their scoring opportunities, while No. 2 Camden struggled in clutch situations. The Bruins left the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings as they tried to make a late comeback.
The Bruins were making their first appearance in the state playoffs in five years. Posting a record of 18-6, Camden is one of the best baseball stories of the 2022 season. After finishing last in a 1A conference last year, not much was expected from this team as they moved up to the 2A/3A conference. The gritty Bruins surprised everyone but themselves by finishing first in the Northeastern Coastal Conference. Along the way they handed defending 1A state champion Perquimans their only loss of the season.
Disappointed with the loss, but not with his team, was Camden coach Hunter Lowe. "To be where this program was and to turn it around is such an accomplishment," said Lowe. "Our seniors that stuck it out through all the adversity. They lost a season to Covid, and then another season with limited games. Their perseverance and will to pull together gave this team leadership through all the hard times. I am so proud of this team."
After a scoreless first inning, East Bladen scored first in the top half of the second inning. Camden starting pitcher Cody Ives struck out the first two hitters, but then issued a base on balls. The next hitter, Eagle catcher Garrison Tatum, laced a double in the right centerfield gap to produce the first run of the game. Ives whiffed the next hitter, but Bladen had the lead on the clutch two-out hit.
On the other side, Eagle pitcher Evan Pait was extremely sharp. An 85 miles-per-hour fastball and a biting curve produced five strikeouts in the first two innings as Bladen carried the 1-0 lead into the third inning.
Bladen leadoff hitter Tyler Johnson singled to center and stole second base. The next hitter looped a soft liner that was nearly caught by Camden second baseman Dylan Jones, but fell safely. With runners on second and third and no outs, Pait helped his own cause with a line single to left that scored two runs. Lowe made a pitching change bringing in Jaden Clark from his shortstop position. Camden catcher Wes Hyatt threw out Pait trying to steal, but Bladen scored their third run of the inning on a two out-double by Ray Aurty.
Trailing 4-0, the Bruins got on the board in their half of the third inning. With one out, Robbie Beckner singled to left for Camden's first hit of the game. Clark launched a long fly to left that went off the glove of the outfielder in the difficult wind. Hyatt clipped a sacrifice fly to center to score Beckner, but that was all as the next hitter was retired.
East Bladen got another run in the fourth, and then took command with a five run rally in the fifth inning. The big blow was a 3-run double down the right field line by Weston Hatcher.
Trailing 10-1, Camden rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hyatt started it off with a long double over the head of the right fielder. Jones reached on an infield error, and then Ives singled to left to send Hyatt home. Bradley Elias walked, and one out later Jason Upton delivered a line double to the gap in left-center to score two runs. A hit batsman reloaded the bases, but the next two hitters went down swinging to end the inning.
In their last chance in the bottom of the seventh, Camden bunched three singles and a walk to score one run, but could not get the big hit to make the game any closer.