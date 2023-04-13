BARCO — After losing the lead to Perquimans late in Wednesday’s Albemarle Easter Tournament third-place game at Currituck, the Camden baseball team more than made up for it in the top of the seventh.

The Bruins scored seven runs in the inning and won a previously tight game 12-7, beating Perquimans in the Easter tournament for the second straight year after beating them in the championship last year at Gates.