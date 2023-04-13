BARCO — After losing the lead to Perquimans late in Wednesday’s Albemarle Easter Tournament third-place game at Currituck, the Camden baseball team more than made up for it in the top of the seventh.
The Bruins scored seven runs in the inning and won a previously tight game 12-7, beating Perquimans in the Easter tournament for the second straight year after beating them in the championship last year at Gates.
“Our kids don’t ever really get down,” Camden head coach Hunter Lowe said. “They never really feel like they’re out of it, they’re always staying and fighting.”
Initially, it didn’t seem like Camden (8-7) needed to as it scored four runs in the first two innings.
Cooper Lewin began it with a two-run shot to right field off Pirates starter Connor Futrell after T.J. Norvell kept the inning alive with a two-out single.
It was the left-handed hitter’s first home run and his first big hit of two on the day.
“I think he got a little confident on that first swing and put one out here,” Lowe said. “A lot of the boys were amped up about that. He put a good swing on it. He’s been hot, he had two hits against Currituck (Tuesday).”
The Bruins scored another two runs in the second after a leadoff walk from Shawn Hoff, a sacrifice-bunt-turned-single from Cole Roberts and a misplayed pickoff throw turned into a 3-0 lead.
Wes Hyatt, at the top of the lineup, then singled home a run to make it 4-0.
Meanwhile, Camden starting pitcher Bradley Elias was a workhorse in the game as he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning that saw two Camden errors. A successful pickoff play proved costly on the Pirates in the inning.
Perquimans (10-7), though, got two runs back in the bottom of the second with RBI hits from top-of-the-lineup guys Maddux Thach and Jacob Askew. An error in the inning made the runs unearned.
The Pirates were able to settle the game down with Collin Winslow on the mound to begin the third inning.
Outside of what became a tumultuous seventh inning, the freshman only allowed one Camden run in the next four innings and the run was the result of an unlucky soft bloop hit from Elias, who scored on a T.J. Norvell single and gave Camden a 5-4 lead in the fifth.
Perquimans had briefly tied it 4-4 on two more RBI hits from Thach and Askew in the fourth before that.
Elias nearly finished six innings of work with just two earned runs but an error with two outs and no one on extended the inning. He walked the next guy and with just over 100 pitches thrown, his day was finally done.
The Pirates took advantage of it too with a two-out, two-run single from Collin Roberts against Cole Roberts to take a 6-5 lead.
Four of the six runs scored on Elias’s line were unearned as he went 5.2 innings with seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
“We didn’t play a clean game today,” Lowe said. “A lot of those plays could’ve been made and saved the pitch count. (Elias) probably could’ve finished the game.”
But Camden responded in the top of the seventh as Winslow lost the strike zone and walked the first two hitters in the inning on 10 pitches.
After a switch, Hyatt sacrifice bunted and a Perquimans dropped pop-up tied the game 6-6.
It unraveled on the Pirates for a while from there.
Norvell helped the Bruins retake the lead with a one-run single, Lewin had a two-run double on a weird play where the Perquimans left fielder couldn’t find the ball after trapping it, Roberts had a two-run single and Dylan Jones had a sacrifice fly.
It all culminated into a 12-6 lead for the Bruins. Perquimans made it interesting by getting the potential game-tying run to the on-deck circle in the bottom half, but Cole Roberts got out of the bases-loaded jam to preserve the win.