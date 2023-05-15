CAMDEN — The Camden baseball team has seven sophomores on their roster, five of whom were in the starting lineup when the Bruins opposed South Columbus High School in Friday's 2A NCHSAA second round.
The young Camden hitters know how to rattle the bat rack. The Bruins would crack out 14 base hits in six innings of work to defeat the Stallions by the final score of 14-8 to move to the third round of the postseason.
This batting performance was no fluke. Just three days earlier, Camden had traveled to Fairmont and faced one of the best pitchers in the state. Noah Parker was undefeated (10-0) on the season with a 1.01 ERA and 90+ strikeouts. Camden clipped Parker for seven hits and five runs on their way to an 8-2 upset win over the Golden Tornadoes.
"We have been told that we have a very good hitting ballclub," said Camden coach Hunter Lowe. "The guys work on making solid contact, hitting the ball where it is pitched, using the whole field. We work on situational hitting, moving runners, bunting, hit and run."
Camden only struck out three times on Friday, with the whole lineup being a tough out. Jacori Sutton led the hit parade against South Columbus with three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Shawn Hoff, Dylan Jones, Cooper Lewin, and T. J. Norvell all contributed two hits each. Norvell also got the win on the mound, pitching five strong innings, getting big outs when needed against a South Columbus team that also hit the ball hard.
The Bruins got their offensive attack going in the bottom of the second inning. Trailing 1-0, Dylan Jones lined a one-out, ground-rule double down into the right field corner. Hoff would single to center field, and that was followed by a Cole Roberts grounder that went under the glove of the Stallion first baseman. Jones scored and Hoff moved to third where one out later, he would score on a ringing double to right center by Sutton. The senior's first hit put the Bruins up 2-1.
South Columbus tied up the game in the top of the third, but Camden answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Stallion pitcher Dylan Cullipher hit Robbie Beckner and issued a base on balls to Norvell. After a failed sacrifice bunt, Cooper Lewin stroked a clean single through the shortstop hole scoring Beckner. Jones followed with a two-run single to left, with Lewin making a great slide under the tag at home plate. Camden was back in front 5-2.
In the top 4th, the Stallions would score four runs to retake the lead. Norvell would have limited the damage, but two costly infield errors, one on an exchange at second on a double-play ball, another on a throw, kept the Columbus rally going. No matter, Camden responded with seven runs in the bottom of the inning to move out to a substantial 12-6 advantage.
After a walk to Roberts, Sutton executed a perfect bunt down the third baseline. A balk moved both runners into scoring position. One out later, Beckner smacked a hard grounder past the drawn-in infield to tie the game. Norvell again helped his own cause, lining a base hit to left to score Sutton. After a flyout, Lewin came through with another run-producing hit to score Beckner.
After a walk loaded the bases, Shawn Hoff worked the count full, and then launched a 365-foot drive over the head of the centerfielder. The long, two-out double cleared the bases. It was the big blow of the night for the Bruins.
Camden got a scare in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, the Stallion hitter hit a shot at Hoff who had a busy night at shortstop. The ball took a wicked hop and came up and hit the Bruin sophomore in the forehead, and it looked like he might have to come out of the game. Not only did he stay in the game, but he moved to the pitching mound for the final two innings and closed out the game.
Winning two playoff games was probably not expected from this resilient and tough young team.
"No, we lost two key players before the season began," said coach Lowe. "Jaden Clark would have been our shortstop and probably our No.1 pitcher, but he injured his knee in the Currituck football game. But he is such an outstanding young man. He has stayed close to the team and been an inspiration. This team just pulls together, they have worked so hard all year to improve, and it is showing in the results."
Camden heads to No. 4 North Lenoir on Tuesday.
OTHER SCORE
Currituck 9, Hunt 8: The No. 3 Knights (21-4) escaped their 3A second-round game against No. 14 Hunt (16-8) with a major comeback win on Friday.
Hunt scored six runs in the he fourth for an 8-3 lead, but Currituck scored once in the fifth and five times in the sixth to take the lead.
Caleb Dennis went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead the way.
Currituck hosts No. 6 Southern Lee in the third round Tuesday. Southern Lee beat First Flight 11-1 at home in the second round.