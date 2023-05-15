CAMDEN — The Camden baseball team has seven sophomores on their roster, five of whom were in the starting lineup when the Bruins opposed South Columbus High School in Friday's 2A NCHSAA second round.

The young Camden hitters know how to rattle the bat rack. The Bruins would crack out 14 base hits in six innings of work to defeat the Stallions by the final score of 14-8 to move to the third round of the postseason.