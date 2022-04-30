CAMDEN — Friday’s Northeastern Coastal Conference baseball game between the John A. Holmes Aces and Camden Bruins looked like it had the potential to be back and forth all night.
The two teams tied for second place had three lead changes in the first two innings.
But before that third lead change, the tied game was delayed by 20 minutes when the power went out in Camden, including the baseball field’s stadium lights.
Once power was restored, play returned and it was all Camden from there as it quickly retook the lead and ran with it to a key 11-4 victory over the Aces, two days after losing 1-0 in eight innings in Edenton.
“Excellent bounceback win,” Camden head coach Hunter Lowe said. “I really wanted to see how our boys were going to respond. That was a tough loss, but we were kind of due for that, needing a little bit of a wake-up call coming off a big win in the Easter tournament and winning 10 games straight.”
The Bruins (16-5, 9-3 NCC) struck out 14 times in Wednesday’s extra-inning, shutout loss to Edenton (13-8, 8-4 NCC), but that was not the case on Friday back home.
They struck out just four times all night and scored early.
Jaden Clark, the home team’s starting pitcher, led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored two batters later on a base hit from Cody Ives for a 1-0 lead.
But Edenton answered in the second with two runs off Clark in the second with a two-out, two-run single from Matt Winborne as the Aces also had bases loaded shortly thereafter but couldn’t add on.
In the bottom of the second, Jason Upton started the inning reaching base via error and scored on a one-out double from Jacori Sutton that Edenton left fielder Jimbo Parrish just missed on a diving attempt to catch it.
With Clark up next, the game, tied 2-2, was halted on a 2-1 count when the lights went out at 7:55 p.m.
At 8:15, the game resumed and Clark worked a walk with Edenton starter Colson Williams still on the mound.
Sutton and Clark managed to double steal during Wes Hyatt’s at-bat and as Hyatt grounded out to the pitcher, Sutton scored for a 3-2 Bruins lead and Clark then scored on a wild pitch for a 4-2 lead before the end of the second.
Clark, more than a half-hour removed from his last pitch, then returned to the mound in the top of the third and looked like a different pitcher than before the delay.
He came out firing in the top of the third striking out the side on 11 pitches and then struck out the first batter looking in the top of the fourth as he struck out three straight Aces on the minimum nine pitches.
“When he came back out, I even looked at my coach and said his fastball looked sharp, his curveball looked sharp,” Lowe said. “I don’t know what it was, but he came back 1-2-3 and he looked dominant.”
Clark was the losing pitcher in Wednesday’s game as he hit Hunter LaFon with a pitch to end what was a masterful pitcher’s dual between Camden’s Ives and Edenton’s Hank Downum. Lowe noted that Clark said during Thursday’s practice that he had replayed that pitch several times since then.
“I’m sure he was ready to toe the rubber again tonight and that’s why I wanted to give him that opportunity,” Lowe added.
After his fourth consecutive strikeout, the right-handed pitcher ran into a little bit of trouble when the lefty Landen Hoggard chopped a single into left field.
Hoggard eventually scored on a wild pitch when bases were loaded to make it 4-3, but Clark responded by striking out Davis Halstead, one of the biggest offensive threats in the area, looking and getting Caleb Chappell to fly out to right field.
Clark pitched six innings in the win giving up three earned runs striking out nine, allowing four hits and walking five.
In the following half-inning, the Bruins pulled away, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs in that time.
With Halstead now on the mound since the third, Hyatt doubled home Robbie Beckner and Clark with a one-out hit down the right field line for a 6-3 lead and a couple of Edenton errors helped three more runs come home for a 9-3 advantage.
“We didn’t play well offensively or defensively,” Edenton head coach Robert Jordan said. “Made way too many mistakes, but you know, give (Camden) credit. They got a lot of two-out hits. We couldn’t seem to buy one.”
Camden added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth when Bradley Elias hit an RBI bloop single and Cillian Doran grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Dylan Jones from third.
The Aces added one more run in the top of the seventh with a Hoggard single. Elias finished the game with a strikeout of Winborne.
By coming back after Wednesday’s loss and splitting the two games with Edenton, Camden’s hope for a conference championship remains in play.
The Bruins play two against Manteo in the upcoming week and a sweep of them with First Flight and first-place Currituck splitting their two games would set into motion tiebreakers yet to be worked out.
“These kids are special,” Lowe said. “It’s all about these kids. They’re working hard, I’m proud of them and just along for the ride.”