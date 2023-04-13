Pasquotank’s Ryan Robinson (sliding) and Currituck pitcher Will Brumsey (right) look at the umpire, who would rule Robinson safe after running home on a wild pitch, Wednesday at Currituck County High School.
BARCO — Currituck and Pasquotank baseball came into Wednesday’s Albemarle Easter Tournament championship game with identical records, tied for first in the Northeastern Coastal Conference, and two conference-affiliated games against each other scheduled for next week.
If Wednesday’s championship were to prove to be an accurate preview of the next week’s games, the NCC is Currituck’s conference to take.
The Knights handily finished off a three-games-in-three-days tournament on their home field with a 9-2 victory over the Panthers to be crowned the 2023 Easter tournament champions.
“That’s what you play for,” Currituck head coach Justin Hill said. “Happy for our kids, they’re excited. We had good energy all night in the dugout, they were into it the whole time.”
Currituck (13-2) was in it from the start as after starting pitcher Will Brumsey stranded two Pasquotank (12-3) runners in scoring position in the top of the first, the Knights got the early lead in the bottom half.
Leadoff hitter Brady Williams, who went 3-for-3 with a walk Wednesday, began the first inning with a single and made it to third with one out on a stolen base and wild pitch.
Ethan Thomas grounded out to first base for the second out, but it was a productive one sending Williams home for a 1-0 lead.
A walk and an error later, Caleb Dennis made it 2-0 with a deep line drive that one-hopped the right-center field fence for a double.
The Panthers got one back in the second on a wild pitch that scored Ryan Robinson, who led the inning off with a walk.
Both runs Pasquotank scored in the championship came courtesy of the wild pitch with the second coming in the fifth, but by then, the Knights had the game well in hand.
Currituck already had eight runs to that point thanks to six runs in the bottom of the third.
Thomas and Michael Sawyer both singled off Pasquotank starter Josh Wise within the first three hitters of the inning, leading to a sacrifice fly from Dennis to make it 3-1 at the time.
Another run scored on a wild pitch and Dominic Espinoza singled home a run off the leaping glove of second baseman Blaike Hill to make it 5-1.
“I think we just kind of ran out of juice,” Pasquotank coach Brandon Wilkins said of his team’s night. “My guys came out a little flat. …A lot to work on, but we played two really good days of baseball (before Wednesday).”
A couple batters later, off new pitcher Garrett Brown, Jackson Ellyson broke the game wide open with a three-run triple roped down the right-field line to make it 8-1.
“He’s been hitting the ball hard and has had some tough luck hitting the ball right at people, so I know he was happy he could get one to fall there,” Hill said.
Brumsey then provided a shutdown 1-2-3 inning on the mound in the top of the fourth.
He pitched a full five innings allowing just three hits and two walks and allowing the two runs on wild pitches.
“He had a rough outing his last start, so it was good to see him get back out there and pound the zone when he needed to and get some confidence back in him,” Hill said.
Currituck scored its ninth run in the bottom of the fifth with a two-out, one-run double from Williams that scored Kaden Smith.
Espinoza came in to pitch the sixth and seventh innings inducing a double-play ball after an error in the field in the sixth and finishing the game in the seventh after surrendering two two-out singles.
The game did not mean anything toward the Northeastern Coastal Conference standings as both teams stand at 8-0 in league play.
That will change Tuesday when the Knights and Panthers meet again at Pasquotank and again at Currituck on Friday.
After three days of baseball that Wilkins said made evident some nagging injuries on the team, he expects, with more rest and time to prepare, for a better competitive effort next week.
“We’re going to change some things around, make some adjustments and we’re going to give them a run for their money, hopefully,” he said. “We want to compete better next week than we did today. (Currituck’s) a great ball team, not taking anything away from them.”