What looked like a pitcher’s duel through three innings Tuesday night at Pasquotank quickly turned into a rout.
With four runs in the top of the fourth and 10 runs in the fifth, the Currituck baseball team defeated the Panthers 14-4 in five innings and took sole possession of first place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Pasquotank and the Knights came in as the only unbeatens within the NCC.
“That’s where we want to be, where we expect to be,” Currituck head coach Justin Hill said. “That’s what we work for all year long. We’re proud, happy, happy for my guys. But we know we have to get after it tomorrow because that’s a good team over there.
“They’re 8-1 in conference for a reason. So we have to bring our A game again on Friday or it doesn’t matter, it’ll be right back to tied.”
Currituck’s win came just six days after beating the same Pasquotank squad 9-2 in a non-conference Albemarle Easter Tournament championship game.
In that one, the Knights got to Panthers starting pitcher Josh Wise to the tune of eight runs in 2.2 innings.
But Wise, starting against Currituck again on Tuesday, was off to a much better start this time around as he mostly cruised early.
Through 3.1 innings, the right-hander had allowed zero runs on three dispersed hits with the last five outs recorded all by strikeout.
The Knights (14-3, 9-0 NCC), however, began to figure him out with three consecutive one-out singles in the fourth from Riley Anderson, Will Brumsey and Caleb Dennis producing the game’s first run.
A passed ball allowed in another run and a walk to Kaden Smith for Currituck’s fourth straight base runner ended Wise’s night on the mound.
“We just finally caught on second time through the lineup,” Hill said. “Lucky that some (hits) fall. You never know, you can hit some hard and not get any result, but we had some that hit hard and some in the right spots, and we were able to get to him.”
Hill, as well as Pasquotank head coach Brandon Wilkins, noted that Wise’s approach with his off-speed and breaking pitches through the first three innings had initially helped him improve from his last outing.
“It just kind of came unglued a little bit, started losing some command,” Wilkins said. “We try to keep him under a 60-pitch count and I think he felt a little pressure in that trying to keep his pitch count low. Maybe tried to finesse a little too much, but it’s hard to speculate.”
Lefty Garrett Brown the new pitcher, Dominic Espinoza became the fifth straight base runner for the Knights with a one-run single to make it 3-0.
It was nearly six straight reaching base, but Pasquotank center fielder A.J. Bundy sprinted in and dove forward for a great catch and a second out.
Jackson Ellyson, the next batter, made it 4-0 with a single to the right-center gap. Nine batters came up to the plate in the inning.
The Panthers (12-4, 8-1 NCC) immediately answered to keep it close in the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles on the inning’s first two pitches from John Leary and Connor Morris leading to an eventual sacrifice fly from Landon Dodson to make it 4-1.
But the wheels completely off for Pasquotank in the fifth.
Fifteen Knights came up to the plate in the top half beginning with a double from Mike Sawyer, a bunt single from Anderson and a drop on a Brumsey fly ball in right field.
The error made it 5-1, a bases-loaded walk made it 6-1 and a two-run single from Williams made it 8-1.
Eventually, there were five straight two-out, one-run singles from Sawyer, Anderson, Brumsey, Dennis and Smith to push the lead all the way to 14-1.
Wilkins, still upbeat afterward about getting another chance at Currituck on the road Friday, said the team needs to work on defensive miscues.
The Panthers nearly avoided the 10-run rule in the bottom half with three runs batted in from Wise, Leary and Brown, but Espinoza got a game-ending strikeout with runners on the corners to officially end it.
Ethan Thomas recorded every other out on the mound for the Knights, going 4.2 strong innings.
He evaded a leadoff single in the first by retiring the next three hitters, got out of a two-out, two-on jam in the second and had a four-pitch third inning that included a 6-4-3 double play started by shortstop Kaden Smith.
The righty allowed six hits, one walk and just three earned runs in his nearly-five innings.
“We got a good performance out of (Thomas) on the mound today,” Hill said. “Everything runs through the pitching. That’s baseball at any level, it starts with the guy on the hill.”
Brumsey and Anderson both had 3-for-4 nights for Currituck, while Pasquotank’s Leary and Bundy both earned two hits in their loss.
Friday night at Currituck is the final of three meetings between the teams this season.