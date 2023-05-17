BARCO — After a big comeback to get by Hunt in the second round, the Currituck baseball team had a couple more comebacks in them during Tuesday’s 3A NCHSAA third round.
The No. 3 Knights erased a 3-0 hole against No. 6 Southern Lee to take a lead and then tied the game after trailing 6-4, but it was a four-run top of the seventh that broke Currituck’s back.
The Cavaliers, who brought a big fan contingent with them from more than three hours away, left Barco with a 10-7 victory.
“We were good enough to win tonight,” Currituck head coach Justin Hill said. “Our strength all year has been our offense, hitting the ball, and we did that tonight. (The errors) were probably the difference.”
Southern Lee (18-8) had all the life early as Currituck starting pitcher Will Brumsey was lucky to get out of the top of the first with just one run given up.
He hit the game’s first batter and after he overthrew first on a pickoff move, Ashton Donathan hit a deep fly ball to right field that one-hopped the fence for an RBI ground-rule double.
Pierce Bouwman hit another deep ball inches away from the left-field fence for the first out, which was good enough to move the runner despite a great throw from outfielder Riley Anderson that nearly nailed Donathan at third.
Brumsey walked the next batter on four pitches and then went full count on the next three Cavs. The first one was another walk to load the bases, the next one was a strikeout and the other was a chopper back to the mound to escape the inning with just the one run allowed on 28 pitches.
Southern Lee starter Kale Scruggs got through the first two innings with the minimum faced. Jackson Ellyson’s single for Currituck (21-5) in the first was wiped away with a double-play ball.
Scruggs then helped himself with a laser of a shot over the right-center fence in the third for a two-run home run and a 3-0 lead. Jalen Jones singled in the previous at-bat to set Scruggs up with the one-out homer as Brumsey struck out the three other hitters he faced in the inning.
Then, Currituck’s bats woke up and responded in the bottom half.
Caleb Dennis led off with a single, Kaden Smith walked and with one out, Brady Williams singled for a run.
With two outs, Ethan Thomas doubled down the right-field line to score Smith and Adrian Schinke, who pinch ran for Williams, all the way from first to tie it 3-3.
Anderson then doubled into right-center to give Currituck a 4-3 lead.
“There’s no quit in them,” Hill said “They’ve got a lot of grit, a lot of fight. There’s a lot of kids over there that hate to lose. That’s something you want as a coach. You want your guys to be gritty and fight to the end, but you just can’t put yourself in the position to have to come back like that. It’s not always going to work that way.”
It was the beginning of a back and forth between the two teams with the Knights not holding their only lead of the game for long.
Brumsey retired the first two batters he saw in the fourth, but Cooper Harrington launched a solo shot over left field to tie the game 4-4 and after a Donathan single, an infield error kept the inning alive with two men on.
It resulted in a two-run triple by Jones for a 6-4 Cavaliers lead, whose hit just missed the diving glove of right fielder Ethan Thomas and rolled to the fence.
Currituck chipped away after Brumsey led off the bottom of the fifth with a double. With two outs, Dominic Espinoza hit a chopper that took a large hop at the last moment and the ball deflected off the shortstop glove, allowing for Brumsey to score from third.
Brumsey, who battled all night, then retired the side in order a key shutdown fifth inning. He threw 91 pitches in five innings, had four earned runs, allowed six hits and three walks.
In the bottom half, against new pitcher Cooper Harrington, Anderson hit a one-out triple to right field and Mike Sawyer hit the next pitch for a game-tying single to make it 6-6.
With Thomas now on the mound for the Knights in the sixth, neither team reached base in the inning, but in the seventh, Thomas ran into trouble with the heart of the Southern Lee lineup.
Bouwman, hitting in the three-hole, led off with a double, Jones and Scruggs were walked back to back to load the bases and Cooper Moss singled over the shortstop’s head, who was playing in with the rest of the infield, for a two-run single to take the lead.
Currituck’s third error of the game then happened on a potential inning-ending, double-play ball. That led to a sacrifice fly from Spencer Stephens and a one-run single from Harrington to make it the game’s largest margin, 10-6.
The Knights, who trailed 8-2 against Hunt in Friday’s second round before winning 9-8, were able to squeeze one run home on a Brumsey single in the bottom of the seventh, but that was it.
With that, Currituck’s bid to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2014 came up just shy.
“We were proud to be able to (win the conference) outright, took care of our business in the Easter tournament this year and it’s not every day you get to go to the third round of the playoffs,” Hill said. “That’s something special… We showed we were right there. We could easily be in the fourth round today.
“We’re proud but disappointed at the same time. We have a lot of guys coming back next year and I’m glad they got the experience of making a little run in the playoffs. They’ll be hungry.”