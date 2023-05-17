BARCO — After a big comeback to get by Hunt in the second round, the Currituck baseball team had a couple more comebacks in them during Tuesday’s 3A NCHSAA third round.

The No. 3 Knights erased a 3-0 hole against No. 6 Southern Lee to take a lead and then tied the game after trailing 6-4, but it was a four-run top of the seventh that broke Currituck’s back.