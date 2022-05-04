Coming into Tuesday’s senior night against crosstown rival Pasquotank, Northeastern baseball had been scuffling.
Including a 6-3 loss to the Panthers in the Albemarle Easter Tournament, the Eagles were losers of seven of their last nine games.
Offensively, Northeastern had struggled to put up runs and it continued that way for the first half of Tuesday night before the Eagles finally broke through with their first hit in the bottom of the fourth.
That hit by Jordan Winslow was a double to tie the game and Northeastern rallied from there with a three-run fifth to eventually come away with a 4-1 victory over Pasquotank.
“It felt good to see the guys have the fire and the buzz,” Northeastern head coach Delton Stallings said. “I don’t know if it was senior night, but we had a buzz tonight that we’ve been missing.”
Before the Eagles (10-10, 5-8 Northeastern Coastal Conference) tied and took over the game, Pasquotank (10-9, 6-8 NCC) had its opportunities to take more control of the game early on.
The Panthers’ Ethan Overton had the first hit of the night with one out in the first and two wild pitches to Josh Wise later, the left fielder was standing on third base.
Winslow, Northeastern’s starting pitcher, bounced back in the at-bat to get a chopper right back to the mound. Winslow fielded it and threw home to catcher Logan Overman, who tagged Overton for the second out.
In the second, Pasquotank had two runners on base after a John Leary walk and Ryan Robinson single, but Winslow forced a fielder’s choice at third base and strikeout to end the inning.
The next inning saw both offenses get the bases loaded with one out and only Pasquotank was able to squeeze in one run.
After another potential run was ruled out at home thanks to a force out throw from NHS third baseman Blake Doughtie for the second out of the top of the third, Leary came up for his second plate appearance with bases still loaded.
On a 1-1 count, Winslow threw a wild pitch in the dirt that allowed Josh Wise to reach home safely for a 1-0 Pasquotank lead before Leary flew out to right.
In the bottom half, two walks in the first three batters from pitcher Connor Morris led Panthers head coach Brandon Wilkins to make a pitching change with left-hander Garrett Brown.
An error by Brown fielding his first batter led to Northeastern’s chance with bases loaded, but he forced a foul out and ground out to get out of the inning with the lead still intact.
Pasquotank had runners on the corners and one out in the fourth and bases loaded with two outs in the fifth, but once again Winslow found his way out of both scenarios as he gave up just one run on the wild pitch.
“We left a small village on base,” Wilkins said. “We didn’t execute. That and a couple errors that led to their runs, we have to play better baseball.”
Winslow’s game-tying RBI double in the bottom of the fourth would not have come without an error.
With two outs already recorded in the frame, Doughtie hit a five-foot chopper but an errant throw to first kept the inning alive.
Overman followed that by working a four-pitch walk and Winslow ripped the Eagles’ first hit of the night into left field to tie the game 1-1.
Northeastern leadoff hitter Eric Jones started the bottom of the fifth with a single the opposite way to right and used heads-up base running to spark another Eagles rally.
After Christian Wolfen’s perfectly-placed sacrifice bunt attempt was all for naught as he stepped on home plate and ruled out, Jones stole second base soon after anyway to make the point moot during Carter Stevenson’s at-bat.
Stevenson would ground out to shortstop but as the throw went to first for the second out, Jones sprinted over to third base and reached safely.
Cayden Dudley then looped a clutch two-out, opposite-field single into right field to score Jones and give Northeastern its first lead at 2-1.
Northeastern scores three in bottom of the fifth to take 4-1 lead over Pasquotank.— David Gough (@DGough94) May 3, 2022
Started with this two-out RBI single from Cayden Dudley to take a 2-1 lead.#NENCSports pic.twitter.com/07OOuEBWDj
Ifriam Sharp kept the train moving with a single and with Wise as the new pitcher for the Panthers, Doughtie hit a line drive into the right-center field gap for a two-run double and 4-1 Eagles lead.
“We got kind of back to the baseball we were playing earlier in the year,” Stallings said. “We’ve been struggling of late. But we got back to doing things right, capitalizing on our opportunities.”
Doughtie filled in on the mound for Winslow to begin the top of the sixth and successfully retired all six batters he faced to close out the game, including an impressive diving stop from Dudley at third base and snag on one hop from Carter Stevenson to get the first out of the seventh.
The two Elizabeth City schools, who both are hoping for one more win to make their case for a 2A playoff spot, are scheduled to meet again to close out the regular season at Pasquotank this week. It is scheduled to take place Friday, but it may be changed to Thursday due to concern with Friday’s forecast.