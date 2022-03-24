For Northeastern head baseball coach Delton Stallings, in his first year in the position, Tuesday’s home game for the Eagles against the John A. Holmes Aces was a must-win situation.
Not because it was Edenton as the opponent specifically, but because Stallings wanted to see his team avoid an 0-3 start in Northeastern Coastal Conference play.
Northeastern had lost a late lead to First Flight in last week’s conference opener and fell flat in its second attempt against the Nighthawks three nights later.
“You start to feel the pressure when you’re 0-2,” Stalling said, “so I feel like we had to bounce back tonight. We didn’t have much choice.”
Bounce back, the Eagles did. Not only did Northeastern earn its first conference win of the season Tuesday, but the Eagles also had to fight back from a deficit for a 6-5 victory against the Aces after giving up five unanswered runs in the middle innings.
Before John A. Holmes (5-4, 2-1 NCC) had itself a 5-3 lead, however, the evening couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start for Northeastern (4-2, 1-2 NCC).
Eagles starter Jordan Winslow had a relatively quiet top of the first inning on the mound, allowing only a two-out double by Davis Halstead.
Winslow was then in the middle of three consecutive singles to open up the bottom half of the frame with Eric Jones leading off with a knock to right, Winslow having a hit drop in left and Carter Stevenson singling into right against Edenton’s Hank Downum.
With the bases loaded and nobody out, Downum struck out Cayden Dudley, but Blake Doughtie did the first damage of the day.
The senior hit a line drive into center field that scored Jones and Winslow for an early 2-0 lead. He reached base every time Tuesday, finishing 2-for-2 with a walk and hit by pitch.
“He’s been swinging a pretty good bat,” Stallings said. “Blake’s a smart hitter at the plate. He’s not going to get himself out.”
One more run came home for the Eagles in the first when a wild pitch reached the backstop with two outs, allowing Stevenson to score for a 3-0 lead.
That would be it for Northeastern on the scoreboard for a while as even though it was able to put base runners on in each of the next three innings, six men were left on base including five in scoring position.
Downum, despite walking the first two batters in the fourth inning and eventually facing a two-out, bases-loaded situation after another walk, struck out Dudley on a pivotal full-count pitch to get out of it.
Downum battled his way out of tough situations for much of the night as he pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs, seven hits, three walks and striking out six.
“We weren’t really getting off-speed (pitches) across the plate,” Edenton head coach Robert Jordan said. “Most of the time, (Downum) gets away with it because he’s got velocity, but he didn’t get away with it tonight. They hit it and they deserve to win the ball game.”
The Aces were able to take advantage of Northeastern’s temporary inability to score to tie it up in the top of the third.
An infield single from Matt Winborne and a walk to Downum led to a one-out, two-run triple into the right-center field gap by Halstead.
Halstead was then knocked home on the next at-bat from Caleb Chappell to even the game at 3-3.
Edenton then grabbed its first lead of the game in the top of the fifth after an error at shortstop let Jeb Bass reach base safely to lead off the inning and two walks to Downum and Halstead later had the bases loaded and one out.
Chappell hit a slow grounder to short that Dudley charged and couldn’t grab as it scored Downum for a 4-3 Aces lead.
A wild pitch from Winslow two batters later to Landen Hoggard scored Halstead for a 5-3 lead.
Winslow pitched five innings for the Eagles striking out six, walking four, allowing four hits and five total runs.
But Northeastern finally found itself some crucial runs in a three-run rally in the bottom half of the inning.
Doughtie led off the inning with a walk against new pitcher Alex Bergevin and Ifriam Sharp was hit by a pitch two at-bats later with one out.
Christian Wolfen, a left-handed hitter, followed that with a looper into shallow left that fell just out of the reach of the shortstop Halstead for a hit and scored Doughtie to cut the deficit to one.
Logan Overman ripped the very next pitch into left field for an RBI single and a 5-5 tie.
With runners on the corners, Jones grounded out to shortstop for the second out, but Wolfen came home for the 6-5 lead.
“The guys responded and that’s what we’ve been working on,” Stallings said. “Adversity, that’s something in tradition the last couple years that Northeastern struggled with.”
Also responding to adversity individually was Northeastern’s Dudley.
The shortstop had two misplays in the top of the fifth that helped Edenton grab the lead, but he came to the mound in relief of Winslow to start the top of the sixth.
Winslow shut the door on the Aces only allowing two base runners in the sixth with a hit by pitch and walk and pitching a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh.
He struck out Halstead and Chappell, Edenton’s main offensive production Tuesday, back-to-back to close out the game.
“I’m proud of my sophomore Dudley on the mound,” Stallings said. “He kicks the ball around in the fifth inning, has a chance to drop his head, but he doesn’t drop his head. He fights back and gets out some big-time hitters in the seventh inning.”
It was the first conference game between the two teams since realignment and the first game they faced each other in since 2019 when the Aces won both meetings that year.
Edenton will look to split the season series at home against the Eagles on Friday night.
“We’re up and down,” Jordan said, of the Aces so far this season. “We’re getting better all the time. Last two years before this, we lost like 10 seniors and 10 seniors back-to-back. That hits any program hard when that happens. But we’re getting better.”