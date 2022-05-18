HERTFORD — Macon Winslow and Jakob Meads wasted very little time in handing the Perquimans baseball team a stranglehold of its 1A NCHSAA third-round playoff game against Northside-Pinetown.
In front of a packed crowd at Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field, the two Pirates both knocked two-run home runs over the left field fence to give the hosts a four-run advantage already in the bottom of the first.
With that, no anxious moments would come for the No. 1 seed in the east Tuesday night as Perquimans sailed to a 9-0 victory over the No. 9 Panthers and reached the fourth round for a second consecutive season in their quest for another state title.
“Playoff baseball is a lot about momentum and that momentum really swung right to us on our side and we kind of rolled with it for a while,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said.
Winslow’s two-run home run came after Tanner Thach worked an eight-pitch walk with one out to put Perquimans (26-1) up 2-0.
Jett Winslow then hit the next pitch for a line-drive single into right-center field right by the second baseman.
Meads followed that by copying Macon Winslow and hitting his two-run shot not too far left of where the first home run landed.
The Pirates were up 4-0 five batters into their first go-around of their lineup and just like that, Northside-Pinetown (20-7) starting pitcher Hunter Chrismon was replaced.
Of course, the game was far from over as six innings were still to be played, but the Pirates used four pitchers to keep the Panther bats quiet.
Trenton Sawyer was Tuesday’s starter for Perquimans pitching 2.2 innings.
He struck out the side in the first, with one walk in between, and finished with five strikeouts total.
He gave up two of his three hits allowed to begin the top of the third but bounced back with a fly out and strikeout before Roberson relieved him with Meads.
The replacement of Sawyer, Roberson noted, was just to keep his pitch count low enough so that he could be used in Friday’s fourth-round game if needed.
By that time, the risk of changing pitchers too early wasn’t too high as the Pirates already had a comfortable 7-0. Jett Winslow had an RBI double to right-center in the second, a run was walked in after that and Eli Gregory got the seventh run on an RBI infield single to third base.
Meads forced a fly out to right field to his only batter of the third as he would go on to pitch through the fifth with just two hits allowed. He was also helped in the fourth inning on a 6-4-3 double play started by shortstop Colby Brown.
Offensively, Jett Winslow added another RBI hit with a single in the fourth for an 8-0 lead and Gregory scored on an error in the fifth after he reached base with a single a few batters earlier.
Perquimans’ bats were quieted by Northside-Pinetown’s Shane Biggs the rest of the way, but Pirates freshmen Cameron Goodrow and Maddux Thach closed out the game on the mound by preserving the shutout.
Goodrow faced a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the sixth and forced a ground ball to third that Jett Winslow fielded, touched third for the force out and threw to first for the double play.
Thach started the seventh with a ground out to second and struck out the next two batters for a 1-2-3 frame to end the game.
“Defense and pitching have been solid all year and continue to do so,” Roberson said.
It was a win that was far from uncommon for the Pirates as they have had the overwhelming majority of their wins come in undramatic fashion.
But the message was clear in the post-game huddle from coach Roberson to his victorious players.
There is still room to grow.
“It’s not just about winning,” Roberson said. “It’s about how we play. There’s room to grow. There are situational at-bats that we have to get better at, that if we don’t get better at, they’re going to expose themselves later on in big moments. The teaching moment is there.”
Perquimans next hosts No. 21 Chatham Central on Friday in fourth round action. The 14-10 Bears have won their first three playoff games on the road by scores of 17-0, 11-8 and 11-3.