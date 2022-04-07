EDENTON — Your team is down three runs in the final inning with two outs, a full count and bases loaded, and you are in the batter’s box.
Most baseball players would likely agree that that pressure-filled scenario is the dream for a hitter, with the dream ending in a walk-off grand slam.
That exact position is what John A. Holmes’ top hitter Davis Halstead found himself in in the bottom of the seventh inning against Currituck Tuesday evening.
No, Halstead did not hit a grand slam, but he got the next best thing.
The senior cleared the bases with a double into left field to tie the game and he later hit another double in his next at-bat for a walk-off in the ninth to give the Aces a 7-6 win over the Knights in a game they once trailed 6-0.
“I just love baseball,” Halstead said, when asked about his clutch hits. “I love the pressure. That’s just playing the game and I mean it wouldn’t have been possible if the leadoff hitter two batters before me didn’t get on. (The game) was rough getting started, but I think we woke up in the sixth inning and we finally started playing some Aces baseball.”
It was not a situation Edenton (9-4, 6-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) nor Currituck (8-4, 5-2 NCC), two teams who entered Tuesday tied for first place along with First Flight, really figured to be in with how the game had unfolded in the early going.
“We won the game, but we probably didn’t deserve to win the game,” Edenton head coach Robert Jordan said. “We’re dealing with some energy problems and we need to come out with some more energy and a little more fight.”
The road Knights had all the life on their side once the 4:30 p.m. game, moved from an initially scheduled 7 p.m. start due to potential rain, began.
In the top of the first, Currituck scored one run after Jackson Ellyson led the game off with a walk, Ethan Thomas followed with a double and A.J. Bartolotta hit a sacrifice fly for the game’s first run and first out.
But the Knights really took a stranglehold of the game in the second inning with four runs coming home.
After Ellyson hit a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead with two outs, Thomas and Bartolotta went back-to-back over the right field fence.
Thomas’ shot was a two-run home run and Bartolotta hit in the same direction for a solo bomb two pitches later against Edenton starter Alex Bergevin for a 5-0 advantage.
Meanwhile, Currituck starter Tanner McNeal was on cruise control.
McNeal threw four innings of shutout ball allowing just one hit, from Halstead in the first frame, and one walk. He struck out four batters and threw just north of 50 pitches in his outing.
“Looking back we should’ve left the starter in because we didn’t do what we needed to do after,” Currituck head coach Justin Hill said.
Matt Winborne became the Aces’ pitcher to begin the top of the third and he managed to not allow Currituck to add to its lead in his three innings of work. After the first two batters he faced reached base, the next nine were retired.
With three games coming up this weekend, including one more against Edenton at home Friday, Hill noted that his team had things set up pitching-wise to get them through the week and that ultimately played a role in left-hander Timmy Shea relieving McNeal to start the fifth inning.
At first, the decision seemed to go smoothly.
Shea retired five of the first six batters he faced, but Edenton finally found an offensive spark with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
Down 6-0 now after Ellyson hit an RBI single in the top of the inning against Halstead, who came in for Winborne to start the sixth, Hank Downum hit a deep fly ball into the right-center field gap for a two-out double.
Halstead was then hit by a pitch, Caleb Chappell followed with an RBI single and Hunter LaFon had a hit drop in shallow right-center for a two-run single to cut their deficit to 6-3.
After Halstead kept the Knights scoreless in the seventh, his impending game-tying double started to get set up.
Bergevin worked a one-out walk against Currituck pitcher Will Brumsey and with two outs, Winborne and Downum both worked full-count walks to keep the game alive and load the bases.
Then came Halstead, who faced Brumsey’s third straight full count. This time, however, the ball reached the strike zone and the right-handed hitter took it for a ride into left field to score all three base runners for the last-gasp, game-tying double.
Davis Halstead, on a 3-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, hits a three-run double.— David Gough (@DGough94) April 5, 2022
Edenton was down 6-0 two innings ago and now is tied with Currituck 6-6. #NENCSports pic.twitter.com/jqSE39khW6
Thomas then became the Knights’ fourth pitcher after the hit and his strikeout of Chappell sent the game to extra innings.
Both Thomas and Halstead pitched scoreless eighth innings, while Halstead kept the Knights scoreless again in the top of the ninth.
In four innings of relief work, Halstead gave up one earned run, three hits, one walk and struck out four.
“Our pitching hung in there and held them, and we were able to get back into the game,” Jordan said, of his team bouncing back from an early five-run hole.
In the bottom of the ninth, Thomas walked LaFon to lead off the inning on four pitches and two batters later, Halstead launched a fly ball for a double deep into center field.
The relay home nearly caught LaFon as he made his way to home plate, but he was able to get under catcher Caleb Dennis’ tag just in time to complete the 6-0 comeback and win the game.
“(Halstead is) our leader, our heart and soul,” Jordan said. “He comes up with a lot of big hits. That’s a testament to how hard he’s worked to get to where he is. That kind of performance doesn’t come by just talent, it comes through talent and a lot of hard work.
“I’m glad he’s on my team.”